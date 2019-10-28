SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Christian was able to hold off Akron-Westfield on Monday in a Class 1A region quarterfinal as the Eagles swept 25-20, 25-18, 25-19.
Siouxland Christian improves to 23-11 on the season and the Eagles host Newell-Fonda on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a region semifinal. Akron-Westfield ends the season with a 17-8 record.
Riley Doenhoefer had a double-double for the Eagles as she had 19 kills and 14 digs. Sydney Seggerman had six aces and 12 digs and Cassie Jones had three aces and 18 digs.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, TEA AREA 1: Dakota Valley stumbled in the third set but controlled the rest of the match as the Panthers defeated Tea Area 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15 on Monday.
Dakota Valley improved to 29-3 with the victory. Dakota Valley's next opponent isn't until Nov. 7 when the Panthers have a playoff match.
Ally Beresford led the Panthers attack with 32 assists and six aces. Rachel Wente had 12 kills and rachel Rosenquist had 10 kills, 19 digs and four aces. Taylor Wilshire had 28 digs.
CENTRAL LYON 3, WEST SIOUX 0: Central Lyon easily advanced in the Class 2A quarterfinals as the No. 12-ranked Lions swept West Sioux 25-11, 25-8, 25-14.
Central Lyon improves to 23-10 on the season and travels to Boyden-Hull (24-9) on Thursday in a 2A semifinal. West Sioux ends the season with a 12-9 record.
The Lions hit .290 in the match as Regan Van Wyhe and Sutton Schlumbohm each had seven kills. Schlumbohm added 11 digs. Emma Pedersen had four aces and Farrah Lewis had five kills and three blocks. Kiley Metzger had 24 assists and Hayden Heimensen had 19 digs.
WYNOT 3, EMERSON-HUBBARD 0: Wynot won its sub-district match, sweeping Emerson-Hubbard 25-9, 25-6, 25-5.
Wynot improves to 21-3 on the season and Emerson-Hubbard ends the season 0-27.
Edyn Sudbeck had 10 assists and four aces and Shaelee Planer had five kills and three solo blocks. Kaitlyn Heimes had six aces and Whitney Hochstein had five aces. Noelle Wieseler had 13 digs and Karley Heimes had six kills.
HARTINGTON'S ADVANCE: Both Hartington schools advanced in Class D-I District 3 action on Monday in Ponca.
Niobrara-Verdigre defeated Wausa 3-2 and that setup a match with Hartington Cedar Catholic, which had a first-round bye. HCC swept Niobrara-Verdigre.
Hartington-Newcastle swept Creighton 3-0 and that sets up a matchup with Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday in Ponca.