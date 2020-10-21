PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Spencer advances to face Sergeant Bluff-Luton

LE MARS, Iowa -- Le Mars stayed alive with a win in the third set but Spencer was able to finish off the Class 4A Region 1 match in four sets as the Tigers won 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20.

Spencer improves to 15-18 overall and travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday. Le Mars ends the season with a 10-15 record.

Albany Brown led the Tigers with 19 assists and Alyssa Rouse had 18 digs and four aces. Allison Piercy added 13 digs and Karenna Hoben had three aces and nine digs. Abigail Horst also had three aces to go along with 16 assists and nine digs. Payton Cooper and Haley Berends each had seven kills.

For Le Mars, Pypr Stoeffler had 17 kills, 18 digs and six aces and Kylie Dreckman had 15 kills. Payton Wright had 40 assists and 11 digs and Morgan Marienau had 24 digs.

HINTON 3, ALTA-AURELIA 0: Anna Coffee and Ashlyn Kovarna had 16 kills apiece to lead the Blackhawks to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 win over the Warriors in a Class 2A regional volleyball match played in Alta Wednesday.

Coffee and Kovarna also had 16 and 12 digs, respectively, for Hinton (9-13). The Blackhwaks will face Boyden-Hull in a regional semifinal Monday in Hull. Sara Schoenrock had 15 assists and Belle Badar 16 digs for Hinton.