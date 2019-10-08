COUNCIL BLUFFS - Madison Craighead and Madalyn Welp had eight kills each to lead North to a 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 Missouri River Conference volleyball win over Thomas Jefferson Tuesday evening.
Isabelle Hesse also had seven kills for the Stars, 13-18 overall and 2-4 in the MRAC. Olivia O'Brien had 34 assists, 15 digs and three ace serves for North. Riley Zeidker led the Stars with four ace serves and Welp and Avery Beller each had 14 digs.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, HINTON 0: No. 12 Class 3A Unity Christian swept Hinton 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 in a War Eagle Conference volleyball match played in Hinton Tuesday.
Unity hit .393 in the the match. Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 12 kills and 10 digs and Janie Schoonhoven had five aces, eight kills, 13 digs three blocks. Emma Byker had 31 assists and.
Bailey Ard and Anna Coffee had five kills apiece for the Blackhawks and Coffee also had a team-high 11 digs. Bella Badar also had six digs and Sara Schoenrock 11 assists for Hinton.
CENTRAL LYON 3, WEST LYON 1: West Lyon gave Central Lyon a good second set but the Lions dominated the other three sets in a 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16 victory on Tuesday.
Sutton Schlumbohm led the Lions with 15 kills and 13 digs and Farrah Lewis, who hit .500, had 12 kills and three blocks. Kiley Metzger had 40 assists and 16 digs and Emma Pederson had three aces. Hayden Heimensen had 26 assists and Pagie Dieren had 10 digs and seven kills.
BERESFORD 3, FLANDREAU 0: Becca Tiedeman had seven kills and Jayce Fischer six to lead the Watchdogs to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 over the Fliers in a match played in Beresford Tuesday. Kylie Dressen and Jordyn Fischer also had 16 and 15 assists, respectively for Beresford (14-9).
WYNOT 2, WALTHILL 0: Karley Heimes had nine kills and Katelyn Heine nine service aces to lead the Blue Devils to a 25-14, 25-6 win over host Walthill Tuesday.
WYNOT 2, EMERSON-HUBBARD 0: Whitney Hochstein had six kills and Katelyn Heine seven service aces to lead Wynot to a win over the Pirates 25-12, 25-13 in a match played in Walthill Tuesday.