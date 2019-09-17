Late Tuesday
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2: The two teams traded sets until Unity Christian took control of the fourth set for a 19-25, 25-18, 26-24, 20-25, 15-6 victory.
Unity improved to 6-3 on the season. Gehlen Catholic fell to 8-4.
Gracie Schoonhoven had 24 kills and 24 digs to lead Unity and Janie Schoonhoven had 13 kills and 21 digs. Emma Byker had 41 assists and 15 digs and Jenna Bouma had 22 digs, five blocks and three aces. Micah Byl had 10 digs and eight kills.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, MMCRU 1: Akron-Westfield picked up its sixth win of the season as the Westerners defeated MMCRU 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Akron-Westfield improved to 6-3 on the season as MMCRU fell to 6-6. It's the third straight win for the Westerners.
Kailee Tucker led Akron-Westfield with 14 kills and nine digs and McKenna VanEldik had 10 kills. Natalie Nielsen had eight kills and four blocks assists and McKenna Henrich had 13 digs. Jaden Harris had 28 successful serves and had three aces to go along with 34 assists. Autumn Bundy added eight digs.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN WINS TWO: Siouxland Christian took down Lawton-Bronson and Kingsley-Pierson on Tuesday.
In the first match, Siouxland Christian swept Kingsley-Pierson 25-15, 25-19, 25-13. Then the Eagles swept Lawton-Bronson 25-21, 25-17, 25-20. Siouxland Christian is 7-5 on the season.
Riley Doenhoefer and Payton Doenhoefer combined for 41 kills and 49 digs in the two matches. Sydney Seggerman added 14 kills and Sophie Klynsma had 71 assists.
Lawton-Bronson, which is 3-6 on the season, defeated Kingsley-Pierson (1-10) 25-12, 25-20, 25-22.
K-P's Anna Bubke and McKenzie Goodwin each had seven kills in the loss and Emilee Beekman had three aces.
WESTERN VALLEY QUAD: Westwood and West Monona took two matches each Tuesday.
The Rebels defeated MVAOCOU 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 and then beat Woodbury Central by set scores of 25-20, 25-20, 15-25 and 25-7. Westwood is 4-4 on the season and has won four its last five matches.
The Spartans defeated MVAOCOU 25-16, 25-9 and 25-12 as well as the Wildcats by set scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-21.
Sara Maule had 14 kills for West Monona and Lexi Lander had nine kills, 13 assists and seven aces against MVAOCOU (0-18). Janie Koenig had 10 assists and three aces and Megan Bonham had three aces. Against Woodbury Central, Maule had 10 kills and six blocks and Lander and Koenig each had 13 assists.
West Monona improves to 13-4 on the season and have won its last four matches.
For Woodbury Central, Pyper Gibbs had 14 kills and 13 digs against Westwood and Emma DeStigter had nine kills, 18 digs and three aces. Lindsie Graff had 26 assists and 17 digs and Maddie Schultz had three aces.
For Woodbury Central against West Monona, Gibbs had nine kills and Graff had 13 assists. DeStigter had seven kills and 10 digs and Camrin Baird had three blocks. Stephanie Havlicek had three aces.
Woodbury Central fell to 1-10 on the season.
ALCESTER-HUDSON 3, CENTERVILLE 0: Alcester-Hudson swept Centerville 25-23, 25-16, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Hallaway had 13 kills and Bayleigh Peterson had 18 assists and three aces. Alyssa Keiser had 19 digs and Abby Waith had eight kills.
TRI-VALLEY 3, BERESFORD 2: Beresford had a 2-1 lead but Tri-Valley edged the Watchdogs in the fourth set and then claimed a close fifth set for a 25-23, 15-25, 12-15, 25-22, 15-13 win on Tuesday. Beresford falls to 4-4 and Tri-Valley improves to 3-4.
Jessica Fischer had 11 kills and seven blocks for Beresford and Summer Roselee had seven blocks and 13 digs. Jordyn Fischer had 12 assists, 11 digs and three aces and Jaycee Fischer had 20 digs and five aces. Kyliee Dressen had 13 digs and Molly Ebert had 12 digs and three aces.