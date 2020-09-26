PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Unity Christian pushes Sioux Falls Christian in loss

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Unity Christian pushed Sioux Falls Christian, the top team in Class A in South Dakota but the Knights, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, fell just short as Sioux Falls Christian won 25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Unity falls to 9-3 on the season. Sioux Falls Christian is 14-0.

Jenna Bouma had three aces, five kills and five blocks in the loss and Gracie Schoonhoven had 12 kills, 15 digs and six blocks. Dacey Driesen had six blocks and five kills and Janie Schoonhoven had five blocks and eight kills. Emma Byker had 30 assists and Ana Sandbulte had 27 digs.

EAST TOURNAMENT: Sioux City East won all three matches at its own tournament on Saturday as the Black Raiders improved to 10-4 on the season.

East swept Le Mars 21-11, 21-18 and after dropping the first set to Sheldon, the Black Raiders bounced back for a 15-21, 21-18, 15-10 win. East finished the day with a 21-19, 22-10 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

Alex Radcliffe had 15 kills and 10 digs and Riley Donahue had 15 kills and five blocks on the day. Lineya Wells had 14 kills and 10 digs and Taylor Drent had 10 kills and five blocks. Chloe Kramer had 43 assists and Megan Callahan had 14 digs and five aces. Bailey Holbrook had 15 digs.