PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Unity Christian pushes Sioux Falls Christian in loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Unity Christian pushed Sioux Falls Christian, the top team in Class A in South Dakota but the Knights, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, fell just short as Sioux Falls Christian won 25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.
Unity falls to 9-3 on the season. Sioux Falls Christian is 14-0.
Jenna Bouma had three aces, five kills and five blocks in the loss and Gracie Schoonhoven had 12 kills, 15 digs and six blocks. Dacey Driesen had six blocks and five kills and Janie Schoonhoven had five blocks and eight kills. Emma Byker had 30 assists and Ana Sandbulte had 27 digs.
EAST TOURNAMENT: Sioux City East won all three matches at its own tournament on Saturday as the Black Raiders improved to 10-4 on the season.
East swept Le Mars 21-11, 21-18 and after dropping the first set to Sheldon, the Black Raiders bounced back for a 15-21, 21-18, 15-10 win. East finished the day with a 21-19, 22-10 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
Alex Radcliffe had 15 kills and 10 digs and Riley Donahue had 15 kills and five blocks on the day. Lineya Wells had 14 kills and 10 digs and Taylor Drent had 10 kills and five blocks. Chloe Kramer had 43 assists and Megan Callahan had 14 digs and five aces. Bailey Holbrook had 15 digs.
Sioux City North split its matches as the Sioux City East tournament, which was held at two sites - East and North.
North beat Bishop Heelan in three sets, a rematch from Tuesday where the Stars won in fourth sets, and lost in three sets to Lewis Central. North is now 14-10 on the season.
Lewis Central swept Heelan, which falls to 7-10 on the season.
Sheldon did sweep Le mars 21-13, 21-13.
WVC TOURNAMENT: Westwood went 4-0 at the Western Valley Conference tournament on Saturday, beating Kingsley-Pierson in three sets to claim the perfect day. The Panthers went 3-1, Siouxland Christian went 2-2, Woodbury Central went 1-3 and MVAOCOU went 0-4. The tournament was held in Sloan.
Westwood and Kingsley-Pierson move on to Monday's semifinal/finals, which are at 6 p.m.
Westwood is now 10-3 on the season. The Rebels swept Siouxland Christian 21-17, 21-17 and MVAOCOU 21-13, 21-16. Westwood dropped the first set to K-P before winning the next two for an 8-21, 21-19, 15-13 win. Then the Rebels swept Woodbury Central 21-13, 21-16.
K-P swept in its other three matches, beating Woodbury Central 21-19, 21-9, Siouxland Christian 21-13, 21-10 and MVAOCOU 21-4, 21-16. Siouxland beat swept MVAOCOU 21-17, 21-11 and Woodbury Central 21-10, 21-11. Woodbury Central's lone win was 18-21, 21-17, 15-7 over MVAOCOU.
