PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Unity Christian sweeps 12-win MMCRU

UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, MMCRU 0: Gracie Schoonhoven had 12 kills and 11 digs to lead the No. 4 Knights (Class 3A) to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-18 War Eagle Conference volleyabll win over the Royals in Orange City Thursday.

Dacey Driesen also had nine kills and Jenna Bouma eight kills for Unity Christian (9-2). Emma Byker had 32 assist and 10 digs for the Knights.

HINTON 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 2: The Blackhawks won the first two sets but had to win a fifth set to claim the match 25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 23-25, 15-3 in a War Eagle Conference volleyball match in Hull Thursday evening.

Avery Van Maanen had nine kills and Jamie Kooima 23 assists for the Tigers (3-6). Hinton is now 7-4.

ROCK VALLEY 3, CENTRAL LYON 1: The Rockets improved to 3-7 with a 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24 win over Central Lyon in a Siouxland Conference volleyball match played in Rock Valley Thursday.

Regan Van Wyhe had 14 kills and Afton Schlumbohm 19 assists for the Lions (3-4).

