PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Warriors advance with a sweep of Spencer

SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved to within a game of a return trip to the Class 4A state tournmament with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 regional semifinal win over Spencer Thursday evening.

Emma Salker had 17 kills and Addy Mosier 14 kills for the Warriors, who will advance to a regional final match up with Carroll Tuesday with a 23-6 record.

Maddie Hinkel had 42 assists and Salker chipped in five aces. Isabelle Lenz led SB-L with 17 digs while Salker had 12 digs and libero Mia Gamet nine digs.

The match win was the 200th in coach Renee Winkel's career, who has taken the Warriors to three straight state tourney berths.

LATE WEDNESDAY

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Gehlen Catholic won its 17th straight match easily as the Jays advanced with a 25-14, 25-5, 25-8 sweep over George-Little Rock in a Class 1A quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Gehlen Catholic improves to 22-5 and hosts Akron-Westfield on Monday. George-Little Rock ends the season at 4-16.