PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Warriors advance with a sweep of Spencer

SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved to within a game of a return trip to the Class 4A state tournmament with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 regional semifinal win over Spencer Thursday evening.
Emma Salker had 17 kills and Addy Mosier 14 kills for the Warriors, who will advance to a regional final match up with Carroll Tuesday with a 23-6 record.
Maddie Hinkel had 42 assists and Salker chipped in five aces. Isabelle Lenz led SB-L with 17 digs while Salker had 12 digs and libero Mia Gamet nine digs.
The match win was the 200th in coach Renee Winkel's career, who has taken the Warriors to three straight state tourney berths.
LATE WEDNESDAY
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Gehlen Catholic won its 17th straight match easily as the Jays advanced with a 25-14, 25-5, 25-8 sweep over George-Little Rock in a Class 1A quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Gehlen Catholic improves to 22-5 and hosts Akron-Westfield on Monday. George-Little Rock ends the season at 4-16.
For the Jays, Cadence Goebel had 36 assists and Larissa Sitzmann had 12 kills. Rachel Langel had 11 kills and Lauren Heying had three blocks and seven kills. Alyssa Kolbeck had 12 digs and Abby Ruhland had 10 digs and four aces. Miyah Whitehead had eight kills and three aces.
Shealyn Denekas had five kills for GLR.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, SPIRIT LAKE 1: The Knights dropped the first set but won the next three to defeat the Indians 25-27, 25-16, 25-11, 25-18 in a Class 3A Regional semifinal volleyball match in Orange City Wednesday.
Gracie Schoonhoven had a dozen kills to lead a balanced Unity Christian attack while Janie Schoonhoven and Tyra Schuiteman was also in double digits in kills with 11 and 10, respectively.
Schuiteman and Jenna Bouma had four blocks assists each for the Knights, who had 11 blocks total.
Emma Byker also had 39 assists and 22 digs for Unity Christian (22-5). The Knights will face Sheldon in the regional final Tuesday in Sioux Center.
Elsie Parriot had 10 kills and Maci Higgins 22 digs for Spirit Lake, which ends its season with a 12-19 record.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, CENTRAL LYON 0: The No. 1 Class 2A Wolfpack got 14 kills from Abby Verburg and 13 kills from Stella Winterfeld in winning a regional quarterfinal match over the Lions 25-16, 25-22, 25-8 in Hull Wednesday.
Western Christian (30-9) advances to host South O'Brien in a semifinal match Monday. Madison Vis and Jaylin Van Dyken had 13 and 12 digs, respectively for the Wolfpack.
Central Lyon (10-14) got five kills apiece from Paige Dieren and Regan Van Wyhe and 14 assists from Hayden Heimensen.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: Natalie Nielsen had 12 kills and three blocks to lead the Westerners to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 win over the Hawks in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal volleyball match in Akron Wednesday.
Aubie Hartman also had nine kills and 10 digs for Akron-Westfield (13-7). Hartman also had three ace serves.
The Westerners will face Gehlen Catholic in a semifinal round match Monday in Le Mars.
MMCRU 3, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 2: MMCRU fell behind 2-1 but forced a fifth set and edged Kingsley-Pierson 25-23, 23-25, 25-27, 25-23, 19-17 on Wednesday in a 1A quarterfinal.
MMCRU hosts Westwood on Monday and improves to 21-5. Kingsley-Pierson ends the season 20-11.
Taylor Harpenau had 34 assists and 10 digs for MMCRU and Jaylen Bork had 26 kills, 16 digs and three aces. Ellie Hilbrands had 18 kills and 23 digs and Emily Dreckman had six blocks. Kora Alesch had 16 digs and four aces.
For K-P, Hayden Dunne had 27 assists and 16 digs and McKenzie Goodwin had 19 kills, six blocks and 19 digs. Chloe Peschau had 14 kills and Anna Bubke had 13 kills and 17 digs. Rachel Bohle had 10 kills and Abbi Bailey had 37 digs.
WESTWOOD 3, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Westwood dropped the third set but put the match away in the fourth as the Rebels beat Siouxland Christian 25-18, 25-14, 18-25, 25-16 on Wednesday in a 1A quarterfinal.
Westwood travels to MMCRU on Monday and is 18-8. Siouxland Christian ends the season 12-11.
BOYDEN-HULL 3, ROCK VALLEY 0: Leah Rozeboom had 10 kills and Jewel Bergstrom 25 assists to lead the Comets to a 25-10, 25-9, 25-7 win in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal match in Hull Wednesday.
Marissa Pottebaum also had nine kills and Sarah Boogerd 10 digs for Boyden-Hull (22-7).
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, CARROLL KUEMPER 0: Taryn Nothem had 11 kills and Brooklyn Leusink 10 to lead the Dutch to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-19 win over the Knights in a Class 3A regional semifinal in Orange City Wednesday.
Carla Martinez also had 30 assists and Jazlin De Haan 25 digs for MOC-Floyd Valley (24-4). The Dutch will face Humboldt (32-3) for a state tournament berth Tuesday.
