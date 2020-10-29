PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian earns 20th straight trip to state

HARTLEY, Iowa -- Western Christian didn't have much trouble qualifying for the Class 2A state tournament for the 20th straight season as the Wolfpack swept Emmetsburg 25-10, 25-5, 25-12 in the 2A region final on Wednesday.

Western Christian improved to 32-9 overall and earned the No. 1 seed for the 2A state tournament. The Wolfpack plays No. 8 South Hardin in the first round at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.

Stella Winterfeld led Western Christian with 13 kills, Abby Verburg had eight kills and Sienna Moss had seven kills and five blocks. Emma Westphal added five kills as the Wolfpack had 37 total kills and hit .492 in the region final.

Jaylin VanDyken had 28 assists. Madison Vis had 13 digs and Hannah Kollis had eight digs. Lydia Van Kley had four aces and Jaden Van Schepen added three aces.

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, MMCRU 1: Gehlen Catholic dropped the first set to MMCRU in Wednesday's Class 1A region final in Paulina, Iowa, but the third-ranked Jays bounced back, winning the next three sets for a 23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15 victory to advance to the 1A state tournament.

Gehlen improves to 24-5 overall and the Jays. It's the 19th straight win for the Jays, who earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 New London at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.