PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian, Gehlen Catholic sweep in regionals

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 0: Defending Class 2A state champion Western Christian moved to within a match of securing a return trip to Cedar Rapids with a 25-4, 25-5, 25-7 win over the Wolverines in Hull Monday.
Abby Verburg and Sienna Moss had nine kills apiece for the Wolfpack while Stella Winterfeld was one back with eight kills.
Jaylin VanDyken had 18 assists while Madison Vis and Lydia Van Kley had 10 and 9 kills, respectively. Sierra Nielsen led Western Christian with five aces.
The Wolfpack (31-9) will face Emmetsburg in a regional final in Hartley Wednesday.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Rachel Langel had 19 kills to power the Jays to a 25-23, 25-5, 25-21 win in a Class 1A regional semifinal volleyball match in Le Mars Monday.
Cadence Goebel also had 38 assists and Alyssa Kolbeck 13 digs for Gehlen (23-5). The Jays will be looking for a return trip to the state volleyball tournament when they take on MMCRU at Le Mars High School Wednesday. The Westerners end their season with a 13-8 record.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, TEA AREA 0: Sophia Atchison had 13 kills and four aces to lead the Panthers to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-13 volleyball win over the Titans in North Sioux City Monday.
Rachel Rosenquist also had six kills, three blocks and four aces for Dakota Valley (13-4). Logan Miller had 31 assists while Jorja VanDenHul added 10 digs.
EMMETSBURG 3, SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 0: Macy McAllister had nine kills and 13 assists to lead the E-Hawks to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 win over the Titans in a Class 2A regional volleyball semifinal in Emmetsburg Monday.
The E-Hawks (18-6) will challenge Western Christian for a state tournament berth in Hartley Monday.
PONCA ADVANCES IN SUBDISTRICT PLAY: The Ponca volleyball team took down North Central to advance in Class C2-5 subdistrict play on Monday.
Ponca beat North Central 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 and will play Crofton on Tuesday.
Crofton advanced by beating Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-14, 26-4, 25-18.
In order to face Crofton, North Central defeated Creaighton 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22.
