SHELDON, Iowa -- The top-ranked Western Christian volleyball team opened the season with three dominating wins at the Sheldon Invite on Thursday.
Western Christian defeated Le Mars 21-14 and 21-15 and went on to beat Sheldon in two tight sets, 22-20 and 23-21. Then the Wolfpack finished the night with a 21-13, 21-7 win over Gehlen Catholic in the championship match.
In total, Olivia Granstra finished with 56 assists and 20 digs and Tori Wynja had 12 kills, 8 blocks and 22 digs. Macay Van't Hull had 18 kills and 11 blocks and Ally Postma had 13 kills. Makenna Kooima had 29 digs and Emma Westphal had 10 kills.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, WEST 0: The Huskies got 18 kills from Kenna Curry and fought threw a tough first set before sweeping the Wolverines 26-24, 25-7, 25-11 in a prep volleyball match played in Elk Point, S.D. Thursday.
Kailtlyn Reynolds had four kills and Madison Burge four blocks for West (0-1).
CENTRAL LYON GOES 2-2 AT SIOUX CENTER: Central Lyon opened the season at the Sioux Center Invite on Thursday and went 2-2.
The Lions beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 21-11, 21-9 and George-Little Rock 21-10, 21-11 but fell to Boyden-Hull 21-18, 21-16 and Sioux Centerl 24-22, 21-11.
In total, Sutton Schlumbohm had 15 kills and 16 digs an Regan Van Wyhe had six blocks and 17 digs. Hayden Heimensen had 36 assists and 18 digs and Emma Pedersen had 16 digs.
SIOUX CENTRAL 3, WEST BEND MALLARD 0: Sioux Central improved to 2-0 on the season with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 sweep of West Ben Mallard on Thursday.
Taylor Krager led Sioux Central with 12 digs and Maggie Mueller had 11 digs. Mueller added four aces. Madielynn Mueller led the Rebels attack with 12 kills.
Sioux Central is at Pocahontas Area on Tuesday.
HINTON 3, STORM LAKE 0: The Blackhawks got six kills apiece from Anna Coffee and Sara Schoenrock on their way to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of the Tornadoes in Storm Lake Thursday.
Jadyn Case also had four ace serves and Schoenrock 1 assists for Hinton (1-0). Coffee also had three solo blocks while Emily Small had two solo and one assist block.
MMCRU 3, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 0: Jaylen Bork, Ellie Hilbrands and Haley Schwarz had five kills apiece to lead the Royals to a 25-8. 25-16, 25-19 non-conference volleyball win in Kingslsey Thursday.
Taylor Harpenau also had a dozen assists while Schwarz and Bork led MMCRU with six digs. Chloe Peschau and McKenzie Goodwin had four kills apiece for K-P.
BERESFORD 3, GARRETSON 0: Garretson gave Beresford a tough third set but Beresford completed the 25-12, 25-20, 28-26 sweep to improve to 2-0 on the season on Thursday.
Jessica Niles led Beresford with 12 kills and three blocks and Molly Ebert had 11 assists. Jordyn Fisher had 10 assists and Summer Roelke had nine ills. Kylie Dressen had eight digs.
Beresford plays at Baltic on Tuesday.
WAGNER 3, VERMILLION 1: Vermillion claimed the second set but Wagner was able to hold of the Tanagers for a 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory on Thursday.
For Vermillion, Toria Andre had 12 kills and 17 digs and Emily Stockwell had nine kills. Shandie Ludwig had 16 digs and five aces and Lexie Saunders had 24 assists. Kennedy Pratt added 11 assists.
DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY'S 3, ALCESTER-HUDSON 2: Alcester-Hudson won the first match 25-13 but Dell Rapids St. Mary's took a 2-1 advantage with 25-19 and 25-17 wins. The Cubs sent the match to a fifth set with a 25-20 win but DRSM won the five-set match with a 15-8 victory in the season opener for Alcester-Hudson on Thursday.
Lizzy Hallaway had nine kills to go along with 10 digs for the Cubs and Alyssa Kieser had 27 digs. Bayliegh Peterson had a double-double with 17 assists and 12 digs. Plus she had five kills. Ella Sereh had four kills and 11 digs, Emily VanderFeen had 10 digs and Brooke Nyreen had six kills.
Alcester-Hudson hosts Scotland on Tuesday