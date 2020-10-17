PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian's Tammi Veerbeek wins 1,000th match

SIOUX CITY — Western Christian's Tammi Veerbeek became only the third volleyball coach in the history of Iowa to win her 1,000th career match as the Wolfpack finished as the runner-up at the Bishop Heelan tournament on Saturday.
"It feels special. A little surreal. Where has the time gone? I've been coaching 25 years and as I reflect back, I don't remember all of the wins but what I remember is a lot of great teams, players that have come through and the relationships I've formed in 25 years," Veerbeek said. "That's why you coach, not for 1,000 wins, hopefully you touched some lives. Both of my nieces are on the team and my sister, brother, mom and dad and my kids were there."
Western Christian went 3-0 in pool play and faced Omaha Skutt, a nationally ranked team, for the tournament title. Skutt won 25-12, 25-19 but Veerbeek thought her team played better in the title match than in pool play.
"I thought we battled the second game and I thought we played well. Even though we lost that match, it's the best we played all day," Veerbeek said. "I think there was some initial pressure on the day. Make sure we beat the Iowa teams, then the 1,000 wins. The kids want to perform and do well. I don't think we played our greatest volleyball in pool play but we found a way to win."
Sheldon took the first set against Western Christian but the Wolfpack bounced back with a 19-21, 21-19, 15-12 win.
Western Christian swept Concordia 25-19, 25-15 but lost the first set against Heelan before getting the three-set 19-21, 21-19, 15-11 win.
Abby Verburg had 28 kills for the Wolfpack, Stella Winterfeld had 26, Sienna Moss had 16 and Emma Westphal had 12 kills and eight blocks. Jaylin VanDyken had 77 assists and Madison Vis had 44 digs and eight aces. Winterfeld added 26 digs and Hannah Kollis had 25.
East won three matches Saturday at the Heelan Invitational in Sioux City.
East beat Ridge View 21-5, 21-13, Spirit Lake 19-21, 21-18 and 15-5, and Unity Christian 21-13, 21-18.
Alex Radcliffe had 20 kills throughout the three matches. Lineya Wells had 16 kills and Riley Donahue had 12.
Wells recorded her 1,000th career kill during the match against the Knights.
Chloe Kramer had 44 assists, and she reached the 2,400 mark for her career in the match against the Indians.
North went 3-1 on the day with the only loss coming to Skutt 25-17, 25-9.
The Stars knocked off Cherokee, ranked No. 14 in Class 3A, 19-21, 21-12, 16-14. Plus North defeated Lawton-Bronson 21-11, 21-14 and swept Sheldon 21-15, 16-21, 15-7.
Olivia O'Brien had 53 assists and 28 digs and Caitlyn Miller had nine blocks. Madalyn Welp had 14 total kills.
Unity Christian went 3-1 at the Heelan Invite. Besides the loss to East, Unity beat Spirit Lake 21-17, 21-13, defeated Le Mars 21-18, 21-14 and swept Ridge View 21-13, 21-15.
Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity with 21 total kills, Jenna Bouma had 16 kills, Tyra Schuiteman added 15 kills and Janie Schoonhoven had 14. Schuiteman added 11 total blocks, Bouma had eight and Gracie Schoonhoven had seven. Emma Byker had 60 assists and four aces and Janie Schoonhoven had four aces. Janie Schoonhoven had 25 digs and Gracie Schoonhoven had 24 digs.
Unity is now 20-5 overall.
L&C TOURNAMENT: Ponca went 2-0 at the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament first round on Saturday.
Ponca beat Plainview 25-10, 25-17 and then took down Walthill 25-11, 25-7.
Plainview beat Walthill 25-10, 25-17.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!