PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian's Tammi Veerbeek wins 1,000th match

SIOUX CITY — Western Christian's Tammi Veerbeek became only the third volleyball coach in the history of Iowa to win her 1,000th career match as the Wolfpack finished as the runner-up at the Bishop Heelan tournament on Saturday.

"It feels special. A little surreal. Where has the time gone? I've been coaching 25 years and as I reflect back, I don't remember all of the wins but what I remember is a lot of great teams, players that have come through and the relationships I've formed in 25 years," Veerbeek said. "That's why you coach, not for 1,000 wins, hopefully you touched some lives. Both of my nieces are on the team and my sister, brother, mom and dad and my kids were there."

Western Christian went 3-0 in pool play and faced Omaha Skutt, a nationally ranked team, for the tournament title. Skutt won 25-12, 25-19 but Veerbeek thought her team played better in the title match than in pool play.

"I thought we battled the second game and I thought we played well. Even though we lost that match, it's the best we played all day," Veerbeek said. "I think there was some initial pressure on the day. Make sure we beat the Iowa teams, then the 1,000 wins. The kids want to perform and do well. I don't think we played our greatest volleyball in pool play but we found a way to win."