PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Wynot advances to semifinals

Class D-2 No. 3 Wynot survived a scare to pick up its 25th win of the season, rallying past Falls City Sacred Heart in five sets in the first round of the state volleyball tournament Thursday night at Lincoln Northeast High School.

The Blue Devils (25-3) won 27-25, 13-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-11 to keep alive their hopes for what would be their first state championship.

“When you’re down here (at the state tournament), you can’t play with any fear,” Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said.

“No matter what the score is, no matter what is going on on the court. I think we got a little scared at points.”

Wynot found itself in a hole early on, with the Irish leading the first set 24-21.

That’s when practice kicked in for the Blue Devils.

“We’ve been in situations like that this season,” Wieseler said. “In practice we have done drills where we are down one and have to win two-of-three to stay alive.”

Well, practice paid off.

The Blue Devils rallied to take the first set 27-25 and won two of the next three sets to force a fifth.