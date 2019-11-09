PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Wynot, Hartington Cedar Catholic both finish 4th

LAWRENCE-NELSON 3, WYNOT 0: Wynot was swept in the NSAA Class D2 third-place game by Lawrence-Nelson 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 on Saturday.

Wynot, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, finished the season with a 25-5 record and placed fourth at the state tournament. Lawrence-Nelson, which was the No. 1 seed in the tournament, finished 31-5 on the season.

Shaelee Planer had five kills and five blocks for Wynott and Noelle Wieseler had 18 digs. Edyn Sudbeck had 11 digs and 14 assists and Michaela Lange had 12 digs. Kaitlyn Heimes and Katelyn Heine each had seven kills.

PLEASANTON 3, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 2: Hartington Cedar Catholic won the first set against the top seed in Class D1 but Pleasanton had a slight end on HCC for the rest of the match, winning in five sets 26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11 on Saturday at the NSAA state tournament.

HCC, the No. 6 seed, finishes in fourth place and has a record of 19-14. Pleasanton is 32-2 on the season.

Abigail Hochstein led HCC with 17 kills and five aces and Brynn Wortmann had 16 kills and 12 digs. Aiden Wortmann had five blocks, four aces and 40 assists adn Megan Heimes had three aces and 24 digs.

