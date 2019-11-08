PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Wynot, Hartington Cedar Catholic to play for third

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Wynot won the first set but that started a back-and-forth with third-seeded BDS in the NSAA Class D2 semifinals on Friday.

Wynot, the No. 2 seed, had a 2-1 advantage but BDS (29-4) outlasted Wynot in the fourth set and dominated the fifth set for a 20-25, 25-11, 14-25, 30-28, 15-2 win on Friday.

Wynot (25-4) now plays for third place on Saturday and plays Lawrence-Nelson at 11 a.m.

Karley Heimes led Wynott (25-4) with 12 kills and Kaitlyn Heimes had seven kills and four solo blocks. Noelle Wieseler had 23 digs and Michaela Lange also had 23 digs. Katelyn Heine had 22 digs and Edyn Sudbeck had 16 digs and 12 assists and Emersyn Sudbeck had 12 digs and 22 assists. Shaelee Planer had 10 digs.

DILLER-ODELL 3, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 0: The No. 2 seed Diller-Odell was pushed by sixth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic in all three sets but held off HCC for a 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 sweep on Friday in the Class D-1 semifinals at the NSAA state tournament.

HCC plays Pleasanton for third place on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Abigail Hochstein had 10 kills and Megan Heimes had 14 digs. Aiden Wortmann had 26 assists.

