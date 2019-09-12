SOUTH O'BRIEN 3, HINTON 1: The Wolverines dropped the first set but rallied to down the Blackhawks 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 in a War Eagle Conference volleyball match played in Paullina Thursday.
Ana Coffee had nine kills and Bailey Ard six kills for Hinton (1-2). Sara Schoenrock had 20 assist and three ace serves while Alyssa Fischer paced the Blackhawk defense with 16 digs.
PONCA 2, LINCOLN HIGH NE 0: Kaci Day had 13 kills and Josie Reid 10 more kills to lead Ponca to a 25-21, 25-19 win in a prep volleyball match played in Wakefield, Neb. Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
Morgan Nelson had 30 assists and Reid 11 digs for Ponca.
PONCA 2, WAKEFIELD 0: Kaci Day and Josie Reid had five kills apiece to lead Ponca past host Wakefield 25-16, 25-20 in a prep volleyball match Thursday.
Ellie McAfee had eight digs to lead the Ponca defense and Morgan Nelson 20 assists.