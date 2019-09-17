SIOUX CITY —Class 4A third-ranked ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton got 13 kills from Kenzie Foley and a dozen more from Elle Sneller on Tuesday, as it swept host West 25-10, 25-4, 25-8 in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match.
THe Warriors improved to 11-0 in matches this season entering play at the highly-competitive Waukee Tournament Saturday.
Madison Wilcoxon had 26 assists and Maddie Hinkel 10 assists for SB-L while Alivia Wolf had eight ace serves. Mia Gamet led the Warriors with 10 digs while Foley added eight.
West (1-9) plays at Fort Dodge on Saturday.
LE MARS 3, NORTH 0: The Bulldogs picked up their initial Missouri River Conference volleyball win sweeping the Stars 25-14, 25-13, 21-21 in Le Mars Tuesday evening.
Pypr Stoeffler had 17 kills and 16 digs for a big all around match for Le Mars (7-7 overall and 1-3 MRAC). Brooke Haage also had 33 assists while Jecenta Sargisson chipped in with nine kills and 14 digs for the Bulldogs.
HINTON 3, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: Hinton got nine kills from Anna Coffee on its way to a 25-22, 25-10, 25-12 sweep over the Wolves in a match played in Hinton Tuesday.
Bailey Ard, Sara Schoenrock and Emily Small also had six kills each and Schoenrock had 23 assists for Hinton (2-6). Bella Badar had seven digs to lead the Blackkawk defense.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, LENNOX 0: Kenna Curry led EP-J with 14 kills as the Huskies took the three-set sweep, 25-20, 25-23 and 25-20.
You have free articles remaining.
Carlie Corder had 11 kills and six blocks.
Katelyn Chytka had 30 dugsm and Addison Stabe had 28 assists.
WYNOT 3, BLOOMFIELD 0: Karley Heimes had seven kills and Noelle Wieseler 13 digs to lead the Blue Devils to a 25-18, 25-7, 25-21 prep volleyball win in a match played in Wynot Tuesday.
PONCA 3, WINNEBAGO 0: Josie Reid had nine kills to lead host Ponca to a 25-10, 25-8, 25-20 sweep of Winnebago in prep volleyball action Tuesday.
Meg Keller had eight digs and Morgan Nelson 22 assists for Ponca.
WESTERN VALLEY QUAD: Westwood and West Monona took two matches each Tuesday.
The Rebels defeated MVAOCOU 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 as well as Woodbury Central by set scores of 25-20, 25-20, 15-25 and 25-7.
The Spartans defeated MVAOCOU 25-16, 25-9 and 25-12 as well as the Wildcats by set scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-21.