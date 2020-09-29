PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats Le Mars in four sets

SERGEANT BLUFF — No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A) stormed back after dropping the second set to defeat Le Mars 25-15, 21-25, 25-10, 25-16 in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match Tuesday.

Addy Mosier had a dozen kills and Makayla Grote 10 kills to lead the Warriors (11-1). Mosier and Payton Hardy had five and four blocks, respectively.

Emma Salker also had eight kills, Madison Wilcoxon 18 assists and libero Mia Gamet 18 digs.

Pypr Stoeffler had 11 kills and 24 digs to lead the Bulldogs (7-10). Alivia Van Otterloo had 20 digs and Payton Wright 19 assists for Le Mars.

The Warriors are at the Des Moines Christian tournament Saturday.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, CENTRAL LYON 0: MOC-Floyd Valley won by set scores of 25-13, 25-23, 25-23.

Regan Van Wyhe had eight of the 22 kills for the Dutchmen.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 3, VERMILLION 0: The Tanagers were swept by Sioux Falls Christian by set scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-10.

Eva Knutson led Vermillion with seven kills. Brooklyn Voss had four kills.

Claire Doty had 17 assists and Shandie Ludwig led with 16 digs.