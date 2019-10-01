LE MARS, Iowa - No. 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton improved to 23-1 on the season with a 25-22, 25-10, 25-19 sweep of Le Mars in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match played Tuesday.
Regina Rogers and Kenzie Foley had 10 kills to share match honors for SB-L while Emma Salker and Elle Sneller had nine apiece. Allyson Hertz had four service aces while Foley also chipped in with 17 digs and Mia Gamet had a dozen. Salker led the Warriors with four blocks while Madison Wilcoxon and Maddie Hinkel had 23 and 15 assists, respectively.
Le Mars (11-10) got nine kills and seven digs from Pypr Stoeffler while Jecenta Sargisson had six kills and was 12-for-13 serving with three aces. Brooke Haage had 16 assists while Kylie Dreckman had three solo blocks and Maddi Pippett added a pair of blocks.
The Warriors will have a challenging match in their next outing when they travel to take on No. 1 Class 2A Western Christian Thursday. The Bulldogs will be back in action at the Urbandale Tournament Saturday.
CENTRAL LYON 3, MOC-FLOYD VOLLEY 1: Central Lyon pulled out a big win between two ranked teams as the Class 2A No. 12-ranked Lions defeated 3A No. 14-ranked MOC-Floyd Valley 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Sutton Schlumbohm was a force for the Lions as she had 19 kills and 22 digs on the night. Kiley Metzger had 31 assists and 30 digs and Emma Pedersen had three aces. Hayden Heimensen had 30 digs and Paige Dieren had 14 digs. Farrah Lewis had six kills and five blocks and Whitney Waagmeester had three blocks.
THOMAS JEFFERSON 3, WEST 0: The Yellow Jackets recorded a 25-12, 25-23, 25-22 Missouri River Conference volleyball win over West on its home court Tuesday evening.
The Wolverines (2-18) got five kills from Yuriczi Montes and four more from Madison Burge while Kylah Cortez had two ace serves and Eneyada Vasquez, Kaitlyn Reynolds and Burge added one kill apiece. Haley Gruis led the Wolverines with eight digs.
West competes at the Estherville-Lincoln Central Tournament Saturday.
HINTON 3, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: Anna Coffee had 21 kills to lead the Blackhawks to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 sweep of HMS in a match held in Hartley Tuesday.
Alyssa Fischer also had eight digs and six assists and Emily Small seven kills for Hinton (4-17).
PONCA TRIANGULAR: Ponca defeated Emerson-Hubbard 25-5, 25-8, Wynot clipped Ponca 26-24, 25-17 and Wynot spilled E-H 25-4, 25-10 in prep volleyball action held in Ponca Tuesday.
Karley Heimes had eight kills for Wynot in its win over Emerson-Hubbard.
Ponca's Kaci Day had 14 kills and 10 digs on the day for Ponca while Morgan Nelson added 37 assists.
BERESFORD 3, LENNOX 1: Beresford got 10 blocks from Kara Niles as the Watchdogs defeated Lennos 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-14 on Tuesday. Beresford improved to 10-6 overall.
Jessica Niles had 11 kills and four blocks for Beresford and Niles added six kills. Jordyn Fischer had 15 assists and 16 digs and Molly Ebert had 14 assists. Summer Roelke had eight kills and 17 digs and Jaycee Fischer had seven kills, 19 digs and three aces. Kylie Dressen had 17 digs.