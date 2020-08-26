PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sioux Central beats Estherville-Lincoln Central in 5 sets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa — The Sioux Central High School volleyball team had its seniors step up Tuesday night on Senior Night.

The Rebels defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central in five sets, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 25-16 and 15-3.

According to Rebels coach Sara Grossnickle, some of the seniors were playing in new positions. She was pleased with the strong start and how the Rebels were able to bounce back in set Nos. 5 and 6.

Senior Jenna Jessen led the Rebels with 14 kills, followed by classmate Dalayna Bruggman with 13.

Taylor Krager had 21 digs. Bruggman and Emma Lonnig also had five aces apiece.

CANISOTA-FREEMAN 3, BERESFORD 1: Savannah Beeson led the Watchdogs with five kills. Kara Niles and Kielee Olton each had three kills.

Niles also had three total blocks.

Addie Wills had seven assists.

