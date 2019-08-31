ANKENY, Iowa -- Sioux City East had two wins at the Ankeny Centennial Invite, including a win against one of the top teams in the state.
East defeated Dike-New Hartford in three sets. Dike-New Hartford won the first set 21-18 but East bounced back and edged Dike-New Hartford 22-20 in the second set before claiming the third set 15-11.
East's other win was a 21-14, 21-14 defeat of Urbandale.
East lost to Linn-Mar in three sets - 21-14, 19-21, 15-12 - and were swept by Cedar Falls 25-14, 25-14.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG FINISHES 2ND: Denison-Schleswig fell in the AHSTW tournament title game to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 21-17, 21-19 to finish in second place at the tournament.
Hannah Neeman had nine kills in the loss to Thomas Jefferson.
Denison-Schleswig swept Atlantic 21-18, 21-9. Neeman had seven kills and Kennedy Marten had 14 assists and Sophie Sonnichsen had 10 digs.
The Monarchs swept CAM 21-17, 21-10. Allana Arkfeld had seven kills and Marten had 18 assists.
The Monarchs swept Essex 21-12, 21-18. Neeman had seven kills and Arkfeld had six. Marten had 20 assists and Payton Goslar had 11 digs.
Denison-Schleswig defeated AHSTW 21-12, 12-21, 15-11. Neeman had 11 kills and Marten had 24 assists. Ellie Magnuson and Goslar each had 13 digs and Sonnichsen had 10 digs.