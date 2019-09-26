SIOUX CITY - Riley Doenhoefer had 17 kills and five blocks to lead Siouxland Christian to a 25-20, 25-20, 26-24 Western Valley Conference sweep of West Monona in a match played Thursday.
Payton Doenhoefer also had eight kills, and Sophie Klynsma 33 set assists for the Eagles, now 11-7. Sydney Seggerman also had three service aces. West Monona fell to 14-5. Both teams compete in the Western Valley Conference tournament in Moville Saturday.
CENTRAL LYON 3, ROCK VALLEY 0: Central Lyon kept its winning streak going as the Lions swept Rock Valley 25-15, 25-13, 25-20.
Central Lyon improved to 13-3 with the win and it is the seventh straight victory for Class 2A No. 12-ranked Lions.
Central Lyon hit .269 in the match with Sutton Schlumbohm leading the way with 11 kills. She had a .296 hitting percentage and added 16 digs and four aces. Kiley Metzger had 22 assists, four aces, 15 digs and six kills and Hayden Heimensen had 13 digs. Farrah Lewis added eight kills with a .471 hitting percentage.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN 3, VERMILLION 2: Vermillion won the fourth set to force a decisive fifth set but Gayville-Volin held off the Tanagers just enough to claim a 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 16-14 victory on Thursday.
Toria Andre led Vermillion with 21 kills, 10 digs and six blocks and Eva Knutson had 13 kills. Emily Stockwell added 12 kills and 12 digs and Lexi Saunders had 24 assists and 15 digs. Kennedy Pratt added 18 assists.
For Gayville-Volin, Samantha Olson had 15 kills and four blocks and Lily Hunsley had 14 kills and four blocks. Kealey Larson had 43 assists, Molly Larson had 24 digs and Olivia Petrik had 22 digs.