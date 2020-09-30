PREP VOLLEYBALL: Siouxland Christian sweeps Woodbury Central

LATE TUESDAY
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 3, WOODBURY CENTRAL 0: The Eagles swept the Wildcats 25-22, 25-19 and 25-19.
Payton Doenhoefer led Siouxland Christian with 11 kills, and Daisy Hiserote had 10 kills.
Reagan Stocking made 27 assists.
Doenhoefer also led SC with 10 digs.
EMMETSBURG 3, SIOUX CENTRAL 1: The Rebels won the third set, 25-23, but the E-Hawks won the first, second and fourth sets by scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-17.
Jenna Jessen led the Rebels with 11 kills and Dalayna Bruggman had eight kills in the loss.
Berkley Johannsen had 17 assists.
SPENCER 3, STORM LAKE 0: The Tigers swept the Tornadoes by scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-17.
Tornadoes senior Mary Yanga had a team-high nine kills and three assists.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Rachel Langel led the Jays with eight kills Tuesday in the 25-18, 25-10, 25-18 sweep over the Westerners.
Lauren Heying had seven kills.
Berkley Johannsen had 29 assists. Alyssa Kolbeck led with 12 digs while Abby Ruhland had 10.
Akron-Westfield's leading hitter was Natalie Nielsen with nine kills. Aubie Hartman had six.
Molly Vondrak had 13 of the Westerners' 15 assists. Vondrak and McKenna Henrich each had eight digs.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, WEST SIOUX 0: The Knights got the sweep by defeating the Falcons 25-14, 25-22 and 25-10.
Tyra Schuiteman and Jenna Bouma led the Knights with eight kills each out of the 30 total tallied by Unity. Schuiteman had four blocks.
Emma Byker had 26 assists.
Gracie Schoonhoven had 10 digs.
West Sioux seniors Emily Hulshof and Megan Waterman each had five kills. Brenna Reinking had eight assists.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 1: The Wolverines beat the Hawks by set scores of 25-22, 25-23, 20-25 and 25-13.
Annika Jenness led South O'Brien with 19 kills. Lydia Hustedt had seven.
Riley Draper had 36 assists for the Wolverines. Abby Schreck had a team-high 21 digs.
Brittany Johnson led RSM with eight kills. Lexie Delperdang had six.
Sydney Schroeder had 25 assists.
Olivia Heissel led Woodbury Central with seven kills. Lindsie Graff had 18 assists. Emma DeStigter led with 11 digs.
MMCRU 3, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: Jaylen Bork led the Royals with 17 kills in the 25-15, 25-14 and 29-27 sweep over the Wolves.
Royals junior Ellie Hilbrands wasn't too far behind Bork with 16 kills.
Kirsten Letsche had 21 assists, and Taylor Harpenau recorded 19. Harpenau also led MMCRU with 20 digs.
Zella Ingham led Harris-Lake Park with 12 of the team's total 16 kills. Jocelyn Ehert had 15 assists.
