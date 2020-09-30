PREP VOLLEYBALL: Siouxland Christian sweeps Woodbury Central

Akron-Westfield's leading hitter was Natalie Nielsen with nine kills. Aubie Hartman had six.

Molly Vondrak had 13 of the Westerners' 15 assists. Vondrak and McKenna Henrich each had eight digs.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, WEST SIOUX 0: The Knights got the sweep by defeating the Falcons 25-14, 25-22 and 25-10.

Tyra Schuiteman and Jenna Bouma led the Knights with eight kills each out of the 30 total tallied by Unity. Schuiteman had four blocks.

Emma Byker had 26 assists.

Gracie Schoonhoven had 10 digs.

West Sioux seniors Emily Hulshof and Megan Waterman each had five kills. Brenna Reinking had eight assists.

SOUTH O'BRIEN 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 1: The Wolverines beat the Hawks by set scores of 25-22, 25-23, 20-25 and 25-13.

Annika Jenness led South O'Brien with 19 kills. Lydia Hustedt had seven.

Riley Draper had 36 assists for the Wolverines. Abby Schreck had a team-high 21 digs.

Brittany Johnson led RSM with eight kills. Lexie Delperdang had six.

Sydney Schroeder had 25 assists.