PREP VOLLEYBALL: Siouxland Christian wins playoff opener against Whiting

SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Christian High School volleyball team defeated Whiting in Class 1A playoff first-round action on Monday.
The Eagles swept the Warriors by set scores 25-8, 25-11 and 25-9.
With the win, Siouxland Christian plays Wednesday at Sloan, against the Westwood Rebels.
Payton Doenhoefer led the Eagles (12-10) with 15 kills.
Reagan Stocking had a team-high 35 assists.
Lawcyn Bledsoe had five ace serves, and senior Cassie Jones recorded four aces. Eagles junior Sydney Seggerman also had four aces.
"We've been playing well and everyone is healthy now," Eagles coach Don Craig said. "The girls played with confidence tonight. We played relaxed."
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Panthers swept the Wolverines on Monday by set scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-13.
The Panthers (20-10) trailed 10-4 in the third set, but Anna Bubke's three aces helped K-P score 18 straight points en route to the sweep.
McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with nine kills. Goodwin also had three solo blocks and five assisted blocks.
Panthers junior Chloe Peschau and senior Rachel Bohle each had eight kills.
The Panthers will face MMCRU in the Class 1A-Region 1 second round match Wednesday at MMCRU.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, OKOBOJI 0: Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 11 kills on Monday as Unity swept the Pioneers, 25-9, 25-7, 25-8.
Jenna Bouma also had nine kills for Unity.
Schoonhoven and Bouma also had four blocks apiece in the win.
Emma Byker led Unity (21-5) with 28 assists. Janie Schoonhoven had 14 digs.
The Knights will host the winner of Spirit Lake vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central on Wednesday in Orange City.
CENTRAL LYON 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: The Lions (10-13) swept the Generals in Class 2A-1 first-round action by set scores of 25-9, 25-9, 25-12.
Dionne Jansma and Regan Van Wyhe led the Lions with eight kills. Jansma also had a team-high 13 digs.
Hayden Heimensen had 26 assists.
Central Lyon faces No. 1 Western Christian on the road Wednesday.
SPIRIT LAKE 3, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 0: Brooke Smith led the Indians (12-18) with 12 kills in the 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 sweep over the Midgets in Class 3A-1 first-round action on Monday.
Stella Donkersloot recorded 21 assists for Spirit Lake, and Maci Higgins had a team-high 23 digs.
