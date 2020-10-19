PREP VOLLEYBALL: Siouxland Christian wins playoff opener against Whiting

SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Christian High School volleyball team defeated Whiting in Class 1A playoff first-round action on Monday.

The Eagles swept the Warriors by set scores 25-8, 25-11 and 25-9.

With the win, Siouxland Christian plays Wednesday at Sloan, against the Westwood Rebels.

Payton Doenhoefer led the Eagles (12-10) with 15 kills.

Reagan Stocking had a team-high 35 assists.

Lawcyn Bledsoe had five ace serves, and senior Cassie Jones recorded four aces. Eagles junior Sydney Seggerman also had four aces.

"We've been playing well and everyone is healthy now," Eagles coach Don Craig said. "The girls played with confidence tonight. We played relaxed."

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Panthers swept the Wolverines on Monday by set scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-13.

The Panthers (20-10) trailed 10-4 in the third set, but Anna Bubke's three aces helped K-P score 18 straight points en route to the sweep.

McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with nine kills. Goodwin also had three solo blocks and five assisted blocks.