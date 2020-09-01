PREP VOLLEYBALL: Siouxland Christian wins season-opener against River Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Christian High School volleyball team opened its season with a three-set sweep over River Valley on Tuesday in Western Valley Conference action.

The Eagles swept the Wolverines by set scores of 25-10, 25-20 and 25-16.

Sydney Seggerman led the Eagles (1-0) with 13 kills. Payton Doenhoefer had 11 kills. Doenhoefer also had 12 digs.

Newcomer Reagan Stocking had 34 assists.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: The Knights opened their season with a 25-10, 25-7, 25-12 win over the Hawks in a War Eagle Conference volleyball match Tuesday.

Gracie Schoonhoven and Tyra Schuitmen had six kills apiece to lead Unity Christian while Ana Sandbulte had four ace serves.

HINTON 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Hinton jumped out early with a 25-11 first set win and went on to sweep Akron-Westfield 25-11, 25-21, 25-22 on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 on the season. Akron-Westfield falls to 2-2.

Anna Coffee had 17 kills to lead Hinton and Ashlyn Kovarna had eight kills and 14 assists. Bailey Ard added seven kills and Sarah Schoenrock had 21 assists and four aces. Saylor Jauer had five aces and Bella Badar had 15 digs.