VERMILLION, S.D. -- Vermillion fell behind 2-1 to West Central on Tuesday but the Tanagers won the final two sets to claim a five-set victory.
Vermillion won the first set 25-21 before dropping the next two 25-13 and 25-20. The Tanagers bounced back with a 25-21 victory in the fourth set and took the fifth set 15-9.
Toria Andre led Vermillion with 12 kills and seven blocks and Brooke Assmus had seven aces. Shandie Ludwig added 21 digs.
SIOUX CENTRAL 3, ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 0: Sioux Central swept Estherville 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 to start the season on Tuesday.
Taylor Krager and Madielynn Mueller each had five kills and Karly Boettcher had 15 assists. Jenna Jessen finished with three blocks .