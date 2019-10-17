ANKENY, Iowa — No. 1 Class 4A Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrapped up its regular season splitting a pair of matches against ranked opponents in volleyball action Thursday evening.
The Warriors knocked off No. 9 Class 5A Ankeny Centennial 25-19, 25-18 amd dropped a three-set thriller to No. 7 Class 3A Carroll Kuemper 19-25, 25-22, 15-12.
The Warriors closed out their regular campaign with a 32-3 mark and will await the winner of a first round match between Le Mars and Storm Lake before hosting their first tournament match on Oct. 29.
Senior Kenzie Foley, who recently moved in the school's career lead for kills, led SB-L with 35 kills.
Emma Salker added nine kills and three aces and Regina Rogers had eight kills. Elle Sneller had eight assist blocks and Salker seven assist blocks for the Warriors while Maddie Hinkel had 36 set assists and Madison Wilcoxon 25. Mia Gamet also had 15 digs and four aces for SB-L.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 3, RIDGE VIEW 1: The Eagles wrapped up an unbeaten regular season on their home court with a 17-25, 25-11, 28-26, 25-19 win over the Raptors in a Western Valley Conference volleyball match held in Sioux City Thursday.
Senior Riley Doenhoefer led Siouxland Christian (18-11) with 20 kills while Payton Doenhoefer had 11. Cassie Jones had 23 digs and three aces serves for the Eagles while Sydney Seggerman also had 18 digs. Sophie Klynsma had 49 assists for the Eagles, who will participate at the West Monona Tournament this weekend before hosting Westwood in a first round Class 1A regional match Monday.
CENTRAL LYON 3, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: The Lions improved to 22-10 on the season after sweeping the Generals 25-7, 25-9, 25-17 in a Siouxland Conference volleyball match held in Rock Rapids Thursday.
Regan Van Wyhe had nine kills and Kiley Metzger 22 assists to lead Central Lyon. Metzger and Hayden Heimensen also had a dozen digs each.
WYNOT 3, WAUSA 0: Whitney Hochstein and Katelyn Heine each had eight kills for the Blue Devils in the win. Heine also had five aces.
Wynot took the sweep 25-11, 25-15 and 25-6.