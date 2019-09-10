KINGSLEY, Iowa — West Monona improved to 7-3 on the season with a 28-26, 28-26, 25-20, 25-12 win over Kingsley-Pierson in a Western Valley Conference volleyball match on Tuesday.
McKenzie Goodwin had 19 kills and Anna Bubke eight kills to lead the Panthers (0-3).
Abbi Bailey had 19 digs and Hayden Dunne 25 assists. Emmy Benson also had 15 assists for K-P.
SIOUX CENTRAL 3, SPENCER 2: Madielynn Mueller recorded a career-high 19 kills in the five-set win over the Tigers.
The Tigers won the opening set 26-24, but the Rebels won the next two sets 25-17 and 25-19.
Spencer tied the match with a 25-14 fourth-set win, but Sioux Central took the match, as it won the fifth set, 15-13.
Karly Boettcher earned 40 assists in the win, and Taylor Krager led the Rebels with 21 digs.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, MMCRU 0: The Jays took care of MMCRU, as they won the match with set scores of 25-17, 25-11 and 28-26.
Sydney Livermore led Gehlen with 14 kills, and Miyah Whitehead had nine. Livermore and Whitehead had great night attacking leading us in kills and hitting .684 and .643.
Josie Kolbeck recorded 18 assists while Livermore had 13.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, KUEMPER 1: Denison-Schleswig won both the first and second sets 25-15, then closed out the match with a fourth-set win of 25-20.
Allana Arkfeld led the Monarchs with 12 kills, and Hannah Noeman had six.
Ellie Magnuson had 14 digs and Payton Goslar had 13.
Arkfeld also earned four blocks.