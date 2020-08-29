PREP VOLLEYBALL: West Sioux gets first match win of the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST SIOUX 3, CANTON 1: The Falcons got 11 kills from Megan Waterman and piched up their first match win of the season in Canton, S.D. Saturday.

Emily Hulshof also had had six kills and 16 assists for West Sioux.

Izabel Kreger had fight kills and Landree Meister 17 assists for Canton (1-2).

SPIRIT LAKE GOES 2-4 AT HUMBOLDT: The Spirit Lake High School volleyball team won two matches out of five total matches at the Humboldt tournament on Saturday.

Spirit Lake beat Grand View Christian and South Central Calhoun. The Indians lost to Humboldt, Fort Dodge, South Hardin and Kuemper Catholic.

Spirit Lake started the day with the win over the Titans. The Indians won the first set 21-18 then won the third set 15-9.

In that win, Spirit Lake junior Brooke Smith led the Indians with 10 kills. Emma Henrickson also had four kills.

Maci Higgins had 15 digs.

The Indians bounced back to win a three-set match against GVC.

GVC won the first set 21-10, Spirit Lake tied the match with a 21-17 win then the Indians won 15-12 in the third set.