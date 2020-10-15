PREP VOLLEYBALL: West sweeps South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Sophomore Maya Augustine had seven kills to lead Wsst to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of South Sioux City in a prep volleyball match held Thursday.

Eneyada Vasquez also had 17 assists and Yuriczi Montes four solo blocks for West. Haley Gruis had six digs and Tayden Fairbanks

The win was the fifth of the campaign for Coach Jessica Becker's Wolverines, the most in five seasons.

West (5-11) will compete in the West Monona Tournament on Friday ahead of a first-round regional match with North Monday.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SPLITS AT KUEMPER: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors got one last tune-up for the regular season on Thursday.

The Warriors beat Carroll Kuemper in a Kuemper-hosted triangular 29-27 and 25-16.

Then, Ankeny Centennial knocked off the Warriors 25-14, 25-20.

Emma Salker led the Warriors with 17 kills and seven blocks. Addy Mosier had nine kills in the two matches and Makayla Grote had five.

Maddie Hinkel had 25 assists and Madison Wilcoxon recorded 16.

Mia Gamet and Alivia Wolf had a team-high 17 digs. Maddie Hinkel had 13 digs.

