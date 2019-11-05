HULL, Iowa - Defending Class 2A Iowa volleyball chamption Western Christian will be makigs its 19th straight trip to the state tournament after sweeping Boyden-Hull 25-16, 25-21, 25-15 in a match played in Rock Valley Tuesday.
Senior Macay Van't Hul had 14 kills to lead the Wolfpack attack while Tori Wynja had a dozen kills and 20 digs. Setter Olivia Granstra had 36 assists and Makenna Kooima led the Western backline with 34 digs. The Wolfpack are now 38-5 this season.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, VERMILLION 1: Elk Point-Jefferson lost the first set against Vermillion but bounced back and won the next three as the Huskies advanced in the region with a 19-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22 on Tuesday. Elk Point-Jefferson improved to 19-12 on the seaosn and advances to play Beresford on Tuesday. Vermillion ends the season with a 12-21 record.
Riley Donnelly led Elk Point-Jefferson with 10 kills and Carlie Carder had eight kills and nine blocks. Sophie Giorgio had 30 assists and Kenna Curry had eight kills.
For Vermillion, Toria Andre had 11 kills and six blocks and Lexi Saunders had six kills, 13 digs and 14 assists. Kennedy Pratt had 16 assists and Emily Stockwell had six kills and 17 digs. Sandia Ludwig had 12 digs.
BERESFORD 3, CANTON 0: The host Watchdogs opened Class A regional volleyball play with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 win over C-Hawks in a match played Tuesday.
Jessica Niles had eight kills and Summer Koelke15 digs to lead Beresford, which will face either Elk Point-Jefferson or Vermilion in the regional semifinal Thursday. Zada Jones and Nikki Tiemann had seven kills each for Canton.