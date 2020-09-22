PREP VOLLEYBALL: Western Christian sweeps Spirit Lake

HULL, Iowa - Stella Winterfeld had a dozen kills and eight digs to lead top ranked Western Christian (Class 2A) to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-7 win over Spirit Lake in a Lakes Conference volleyball match played here Tuesday.
Abby Verburg also had nine kills and Jaylin Van Dken 25 assists for the Wolfpack (11-5). Lydia Van Kley led Western Christian with 11 digs. Hanna Kollis also had six aces.
Brooke Smith had six kills for the Indians (5-12).
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, WEST CENTRAL 0: Sophie Tuttle led the Panthers with eight kills in the sweep over West Central.
The Panthers won in sets of 25-9, 25-13 and 25-14.
Jorja VanDenHul had seven kills and Sophia Atchison had six. VanDenHul also had five aces while Atchison had three.
Sam Archer and Taylor Wilshire each had 16 digs.
Logan Miller had 30 assists.
LE MARS 3, WEST 1: Pypr Stoeffler recorded her 1,000th career digs as the Bulldogs rallied after dropping the first set to defeat West 22-25, 28-26, 25-16, 25-14 in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match in Le Mars Tuesday.
Stoeffler had 22 kills to lead the Le Mars attack.
Holly Duax had five kills and four solo blocks for West while Haley Gruis added 12 digs and Eneyada Vasquez had 15 assists. Mia Augustine and Payton Monroe each had three aces for the Wolverines.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: The Knights swept the Westerners by set scores of 25-17, 25-8 and 25-10.
Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 14 kills, and Jenna Bouma had nine.
Schoonhoven also had four blocks, while Janie Schoonhoven and Bouma each had two blocks.
Kia Wassenaar led the Knights with 11 digs.
Emma Byker had 31 assists.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, BERESFORD 0: Mckenzi Stone led the Huskies with 14 kills on Tuesday.
EP-J swept Beresford by set scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-21.
Alyssa Chytka had 37 digs for EP-J, while Sophia Giorgio and Nikki Wrtedt ech had 14.
Giorgio had had 16 assists.
Kara Niles was Beresford's leading hitter with seven kills.
Savannah Beeson had 23 digs, and Larissa Tiediman had 11 assists.
TEA AREA 3, VERMILLION 0: Lizzy Spah, Liv Ritter and Ryen Haukey had six kills each to lead Tea area to a 25-22, 25-1, 25-16 Dakota XII win in Vermillion, S.D.
Cassidy Gors also had 24 digs ands Kennedy Konrad 11 assists fot the winners.
Brooklyn Voss had six kills and Shandie Ludwig 31 digs for the Tanagers.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 3, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: Lexie Delperdang had nine kills to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference volleyball win in Remsen Tuesday.
Sydney Schroeder also had 15 assist and Alyssa Schorg five digs for St. Mary's.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!