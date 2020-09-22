PREP VOLLEYBALL: Western Christian sweeps Spirit Lake

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HULL, Iowa - Stella Winterfeld had a dozen kills and eight digs to lead top ranked Western Christian (Class 2A) to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-7 win over Spirit Lake in a Lakes Conference volleyball match played here Tuesday.

Abby Verburg also had nine kills and Jaylin Van Dken 25 assists for the Wolfpack (11-5). Lydia Van Kley led Western Christian with 11 digs. Hanna Kollis also had six aces.

Brooke Smith had six kills for the Indians (5-12).

DAKOTA VALLEY 3, WEST CENTRAL 0: Sophie Tuttle led the Panthers with eight kills in the sweep over West Central.

The Panthers won in sets of 25-9, 25-13 and 25-14.

Jorja VanDenHul had seven kills and Sophia Atchison had six. VanDenHul also had five aces while Atchison had three.

Sam Archer and Taylor Wilshire each had 16 digs.

Logan Miller had 30 assists.

LE MARS 3, WEST 1: Pypr Stoeffler recorded her 1,000th career digs as the Bulldogs rallied after dropping the first set to defeat West 22-25, 28-26, 25-16, 25-14 in a Missouri River Conference volleyball match in Le Mars Tuesday.