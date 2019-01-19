PARKSTON, S.D. -- West Sioux went across the border to South Dakota and ran away with the team title at the Parkston Little B tournament on Saturday. The Falcons scored 262 points, well ahead of Howard's 156 points.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock finished in fifth place and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley finished in 12th place.
West Sioux had five individual champions at the tournament. Adam Allard remained undefeated on the season. The 120-pound junior received a first-round bye and won his next two matches by fall, none of them going past 25 seconds. He won the title match by fall in 35 seconds.
At 132 pounds, Dillon Lynott received a first-round bye and then won his next two matches by fall. He won the title match by fall in 2:18.
Carson Lynott received a first-round bye at 138 pounds and won his next two matches by fall, neither getting out of the first period. He won his title match by fall in 57 seconds.
For the second straight week, Andrew Cox won a title at 145 pounds. After a first-round bye, he won his quarterfinal by fall and then won by decision in the semifinals. He won by a 9-7 decision in the first-place match.
At 195 pounds, Logan Koedam received a first-round bye and he won his quarterfinal by fall. He won the semifinal by major decision and he won the first place match by a 12-6 decision.
Kory Van Oort was the runner-up at 152 pounds and Cullen Koedam (113), Kyler Bak (220) and Junior Lopez (285) both finished in third place.
For the Lions, Jarrett Meyer was the runner-up at 220 pounds and Jarrett Fastert was the runner-up at 285 pounds. Tyler VanDenOever (145) and Kalen Meyer (152) both finished in third place.
WEST MONANA FOURTH AT HMS DUALS: West Monona finished in fourth place at the HMS duals on Saturday with Alta-Aurelia finished in fifth place, Sioux Central finishing in sixth place and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn finished in seventh place.
West Monona beat Sioux Central 48-28. Darius Gashe (195), Matt Labno (106), Seth Watson (145), Nathan Carrigan (152) and Devin Monahan (160) all won by fall for the Spartans.
For Sioux Central, Nathan Harden won by major decision.
West Monona defeated HMS 42-18. Monahan had a pin for the Spartans and Dalton Lode (220) and Easton Thorn (170) each had pins for HMS.
Eagle Grove defeated West Monona 51-22. Monahan won by fall and Carrigan won by major decision.
In the third place match, Forest City defeated West Monona 50-22. Gashe won by fall and Carrigan won by major decision.
Alta-Aurelia lost to Manson Northwest Webster 51-27. Brandon Mier (220) and Sam Zimmerman (145) each won by fall for the Warriors.
After a bye, Forest City beat A-A 48-30. Nick Gaes (220), Tyler Peterson (120), Zimmerman and Mier all won by fall.
In the fifth place match, Alta-Aurelia defeated Sioux Central 42-37. Tytan Kolpin (106) and Zimmerman both won by fall. For Sioux Central, Harden won by major decision.
Sioux Central lost to Eagle Grove 48-25. Josh Ferguson (120) and Brendan Baier (152) each won by fall and Grant Smith (126) won by major decision.
Sioux Central beat HMS 54-18. Grant Gunderson (270) won by fall for the Rebels. For HMS, Chase Verbrugge (132) and Thorn each won by fall.
HMS lost to Eagle Grove 54-12. Verbrugge and Thorn each won by fall.