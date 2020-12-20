PREP WRESTLING: Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck knocks off No. 1; Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra finishes 3rd

But Boonstra was quickly knocked out of the 126-pound title contention as he was pinned in the first period in his first match of the day against Hinton's Ethan Sachau.

Right away Boonstra had to regroup. Boonstra didn't drop another match and only allowed his next three opponents to score a combined nine points.

Boonstra won his next match by a 7-1 decision, then he beat Canton's Kale Ask for the second time this week, this time by a 5-3 decision, in the consolation semifinals.

The 126-pound third-place match was tied at 5-5 going into the third period with Beresford/Alcester-Hudson's Jovey Christensen. Boonstra got an escape with 1:26 left to take the lead and then he got a takedown with about a minute left.

Boonstra rode out Christensen to claim third place at 126 at the EP-J Invite and is now 12-2 going into the break.

"I just took what I did wrong my first match and then fixed it in the other matches and that worked out," Boonstra said. "I am just trying to work my way to the top and get better every day. I am wrestling my coach, too, and that helps. I have a lot of coaches helping me out."

Boonstra is only an eighth-grader and he's coming off a successful seventh-grade campaign where he went 20-7.