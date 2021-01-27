PREP WRESTLING: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock tops Nighthawks

GEORGE, Iowa — The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock co-op wrestling team defeated Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Tuesday by a score of 55-16.

Gabino Vargas led things off for the Nighthawks with a 16-3 major decision over Cam Borman at 106 pounds.

Then, the Lions won the next four matches.

Lane Kruger won by forfeit at 112, then 120-pounder Donavan Morales pinned BHRV's Daniel Muniz at the 5-minute, 24-second mark.

Lions 126-pounder Brock Klarenbeek beat Julian Reyes-Palma 9-4.

Jacob Pytleski ended the early rally for the Lions at 132 with a 19-7 major decision over Logan Siebrecht.

The two teams traded match wins until the end when the Lions won four straight to finish the night.

Kalen Meyer led off the night-ending rally with an 89-second pin over Casey Pick at 182.

Josh Riibe followed suit at 195, as he pinned BHRV's Kevin Quijada in 36 seconds.

Lions 220-pounder Dylan Winkel pinned Victor Urbina in 1:41 then at 285, Lyle Moore won by fall over Jesus Garcia in 1:17.