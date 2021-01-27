 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP WRESTLING: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock tops Nighthawks
View Comments
PREP WRESTLING

PREP WRESTLING: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock tops Nighthawks

{{featured_button_text}}

GEORGE, Iowa — The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock co-op wrestling team defeated Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Tuesday by a score of 55-16. 

Gabino Vargas led things off for the Nighthawks with a 16-3 major decision over Cam Borman at 106 pounds. 

Then, the Lions won the next four matches. 

Lane Kruger won by forfeit at 112, then 120-pounder Donavan Morales pinned BHRV's Daniel Muniz at the 5-minute, 24-second mark. 

Lions 126-pounder Brock Klarenbeek beat Julian Reyes-Palma 9-4. 

Jacob Pytleski ended the early rally for the Lions at 132 with a 19-7 major decision over Logan Siebrecht. 

The two teams traded match wins until the end when the Lions won four straight to finish the night. 

Kalen Meyer led off the night-ending rally with an 89-second pin over Casey Pick at 182. 

Josh Riibe followed suit at 195, as he pinned BHRV's Kevin Quijada in 36 seconds. 

Lions 220-pounder Dylan Winkel pinned Victor Urbina in 1:41 then at 285, Lyle Moore won by fall over Jesus Garcia in 1:17. 

VERMILLION 34, HOWARD 31: The dual was decided on the final match, and Vermillion 170-pounder Jack Kratz defeated Ty Beyer 8-4 to give the Tanagers the win. 

Vermillion led 12-0 early after two wins by forfeit. Tanagers 285-pounder Zach Brady pinned William Rentz in 1:46. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News