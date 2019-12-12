PREP WRESTLING: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock win 2 Siouxland duals

Vermillion won the first three matches against Yankton, getting pins from Hayden Schroeder (106) and Connor Peterson (113). Yankton won the next three matches to take the lead but then Vermillion got the next four matches with three wins via forfeit and a pin by Lucus Anglin (152). Yankton won three of the next four matches but they were all by decision and Vermillion got a win by forfeit to seal the dual win.

In the win over Dakota Valley, Nick Roob (120), Jack Kratz (170) and Zach Brady (285) all won by fall.

Dakota Valley got pins from Zach Rosenkrans (152) and Collin Becker (182).

Dakota Valley lost to Yankton 52-18. Rosenkrans and Becker each won by fall for DV.

SIOUX CENTRAL DROPS 2: Sioux Central lost two duals on Thursday, 52-30 to Manson Northwest Webster and a close 42-30 dual to West Bend-Mallard.

In the loss to MNW, Teagan Pritchard (160) and Dave Williams (170) both won by fall.

Sioux Central won the first two matches against West Bend-Mallard - a forfeit and a pin by Carson Gunnerson (126) - but WBM won the next four matches to take the lead. Pritchard won by fall and Williams scored a major decision but WBM won by fall in the next match. Dakota Dueschle won at 195 pounds by fall but WBM got two forfeits to put away the match.

