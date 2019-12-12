PREP WRESTLING: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock win 2 Siouxland duals

CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK GETS 2 WINS: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock rolled to two Siouxland Conference wins on Thursday. The Lions took down MOC-Floyd Valley 63-18 and then defeated Sheldon/South O'Brien 54-18.
In the win over MOC-Floyd Valley, Kalen Meyer (160), Dylann Van Berkum (170), Dylan Winkel (195), Josh Riibe (220) and Jarrett Meyer (285) all won by fall, Landen Weiler (145) won by major decision and Bryce Vande Weerd (182) won by major decision.
MOC-Floyd Valley got pins from Mason Vaas (152) and Chad Klein (106) and Johnny Hua (120) won by major decision.
In the Lions other win, Donovan Morales (120), Cody Kramer 9126), Kalen Meyer, Van Berkum, Vande Weerd, Winkel, Riibe and Jarrett Meyer (285) all won by fall.
For Sheldon/South O'Brien, Cason Johannes 9145) and Coy De Boer (106) each won by fall.
Sheldon/South O'Brien beat MOC-Floyd Valley 65-15. Johannes, Ryan Sterler (182), Micah Davis (195), T.K. Lang (285) and Osvaldo Campo (113) all won by fall and De Boer won by major decision.
For MOC-Floyd Valley, Vaas and Hua each won by fall.
VERMILLION WINS 2: Vermillion defeated Yankton and Dakota Valley on Thursday. The Tanagers took down Yankton 42-25 and defeated Dakota Valley 69-12.
Vermillion won the first three matches against Yankton, getting pins from Hayden Schroeder (106) and Connor Peterson (113). Yankton won the next three matches to take the lead but then Vermillion got the next four matches with three wins via forfeit and a pin by Lucus Anglin (152). Yankton won three of the next four matches but they were all by decision and Vermillion got a win by forfeit to seal the dual win.
In the win over Dakota Valley, Nick Roob (120), Jack Kratz (170) and Zach Brady (285) all won by fall.
Dakota Valley got pins from Zach Rosenkrans (152) and Collin Becker (182).
Dakota Valley lost to Yankton 52-18. Rosenkrans and Becker each won by fall for DV.
SIOUX CENTRAL DROPS 2: Sioux Central lost two duals on Thursday, 52-30 to Manson Northwest Webster and a close 42-30 dual to West Bend-Mallard.
In the loss to MNW, Teagan Pritchard (160) and Dave Williams (170) both won by fall.
Sioux Central won the first two matches against West Bend-Mallard - a forfeit and a pin by Carson Gunnerson (126) - but WBM won the next four matches to take the lead. Pritchard won by fall and Williams scored a major decision but WBM won by fall in the next match. Dakota Dueschle won at 195 pounds by fall but WBM got two forfeits to put away the match.