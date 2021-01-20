 Skip to main content
PREP WRESTLING: Dakota Valley, E-PJ fall to Dell Rapids and Madison
PREP WRESTLING

MADISON, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School wrestling team lost two duals on Tuesday, as they competed at the Madison Quadrangular. 

Dell Rapids beat the Panthers 71-12, then Madison beat them 69-12. 

Latrell Watson won at 138 points by way of injury time over Connor Swaney in the Dell Rapids dual. 

Then, Samson Do won by forfeit at 220. 

Then in the Madison dual, Jackson Boonstra and Zach Rosenkrans picked up wins by fall. 

Boonstra, the Panthers' 126-pounder, pinned Isaac Henry in 2 minutes, 17 seconds. 

Rosenkrans pinned Jess Englert at 4:43 to win the 145-pound match. 

Elk-Point Jefferson also wrestled two duals against Dell Rapids and Madison, and the Huskies lost both contests. They lost 48-27 to Dell Rapids and 38-35 to Madison. 

Gavin Jacobs, Skyler Swatek and Ben Swatek each won both of their matches for the Huskies. 

