NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Both Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson each went 0-3 at a quad on Tuesday.
EP-J lost to Dell Rapids 54-21, Madison 72-12 and Sioux Falls Lincoln 43-30. Dakota Valley lost to Dell Rapids 60-18, Madison 72-12 and Sioux Falls Lincoln 69-10.
In the Huskies loss to Dell Rapids, Joseph Weis (120) and Ben Swatek (132) both won by fall. In the loss to Madison, Swatek won by fall. In the loss to Sioux Falls Lincoln, Jacob Gale (113), Gavin Jacobs (138) and Brody Weavill all won by fall.
In Dakota Valley's loss to Dell Rapids, Mitchell Kistner (220) had a pin. In the loss Madison, Collin Becker and Kistner both won by fall. In the loss to Lincoln, Kistner won by fall and Becker won by a major decision.