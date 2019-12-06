PREP WRESTLING: Denison-Schleswig closes out Missouri Valley quadrangular with a win

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa — The Denison-Schleswig High School wrestling team closed out its season-opening night with a dual win against West Harrison 72-6 on Thursday at Missouri Valley's quadrangular meet that also included Tri-Center.
The Monarchs won eight matches by forfeit in the win against West Harison, then got four wins by pinfall.
Kaiden Krajicek started off the dual with a pin in 31 seconds in the 106-pound match.
Jaxon Hildebrand (170), Max Rodriguez (220) and Eric Turcios (285) followed suit with pins.
MISSOURI VALLEY 66, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 16: Rodriguez won his match by pinfall in 89 seconds after 145-pounder Colton Johnson won with a 1:54 win.
Hildebrand beat his opponent by a 16-4 major decision.
TRI-CENTER 42, DENISON SCHLESWIG 33: The Monarchs lost four of the first six matches by way of pinfall, but Daniel Alcaraz (195), Rodriguez and Turcios kept the match close with late wins.
YANKTON 42, BERESFORD/ALCESTER-HUDSON 33: B/A-H went on an 18-0 run midway through the dual with pins by Peyton Borah, Logan Serck and Aaron Larson, but Yankton earned the dual win with back-to-back pins from Owen Warren at 220 and Jace Wurth.