PREP WRESTLING: Denison-Schleswig drops two duals on Thursday

YORK, Neb. — The South Sioux City girls wrestling team holds the Day 1 lead with 39.5 points Friday at the NSWCA girls state tournament at York High School.

The Cardinals have a 7.5-point lead over Schuyler and a 9.5-point lead on West Point Beemer.

The Cardinals have a slew of wrestlers competing in the semifinals, starting on Saturday.

Gina Gonzalez advanced to the quarterfinals at 103 pounds, and her next match will be against Schuyler's Hasley Salgado.

At 124, Selena Zamora received a bye in the fist round, then won by technical fall over Nebraska City's Lexi Southard 16-1.

Yohaly Quinones, the Cardinals' 142-pounder, also received a first-round bye then pinned Rita Ceballos of Johnson County Central in 2 minutes, 57 seconds.

South Sioux 154-pounder Jacquelyn Zamora won by fall over Alyssa Kandies of West Point Beemer in 40 seconds in the second round after having a bye in the first round.

Aridiana Zamora needed 32 seconds to pin Fremont's Tristin Hansen in the first round at 170 pounds.

Melissa De La Torre (190) won by forfeit while 140-pounder Marcella Limon received a first-round bye.