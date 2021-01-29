PREP WRESTLING: Denison-Schleswig drops two duals on Thursday

YORK, Neb. — The South Sioux City girls wrestling team holds the Day 1 lead with 39.5 points Friday at the NSWCA girls state tournament at York High School.
The Cardinals have a 7.5-point lead over Schuyler and a 9.5-point lead on West Point Beemer.
The Cardinals have a slew of wrestlers competing in the semifinals, starting on Saturday.
Gina Gonzalez advanced to the quarterfinals at 103 pounds, and her next match will be against Schuyler's Hasley Salgado.
At 124, Selena Zamora received a bye in the fist round, then won by technical fall over Nebraska City's Lexi Southard 16-1.
Yohaly Quinones, the Cardinals' 142-pounder, also received a first-round bye then pinned Rita Ceballos of Johnson County Central in 2 minutes, 57 seconds.
South Sioux 154-pounder Jacquelyn Zamora won by fall over Alyssa Kandies of West Point Beemer in 40 seconds in the second round after having a bye in the first round.
Aridiana Zamora needed 32 seconds to pin Fremont's Tristin Hansen in the first round at 170 pounds.
Melissa De La Torre (190) won by forfeit while 140-pounder Marcella Limon received a first-round bye.
DENISON LOSES DOUBLE DUAL: The Denison-Schleswig High School wrestling team lost two duals on Thursday at a double dual between the Monarchs, Glenwood and Carroll Kuemper.
The Monarchs first wrestled Kuemper, and they lost 54-30. Hugo Medina got the first win for the Monarchs at 120 pounds by pinning Jake Hausman in 1 minute, 42 seconds.
Juan Garcia won by forfeit at 126.
Then, Denison-Schleswig won three of the last four matches. Leo Araujo won at 182 pounds in a 46-second pin over Will Healy.
Jaxson Hildebrand then beat Connor Hays at 195 in a win by fall in 3:21.
Garret Plagge then won by forfeit at heavyweight.
Glenwood then defeated the Monarchs 72-6. Medina was the only D-S wrestler to win, as he did by forfeit at 120.
WAYNE FINISHES SIXTH AT MID-STATE: Wayne finished in sixth place with 113 points.
The Blue Devils had four wrestlers in second place. Garrett Schultz was the 106-runner up.
Ashton Munsell (126), Reece Jaqua (132) and Reid Korth (182) all placed second in their respective divisions.