PREP WRESTLING: East's Morales ends girls state tournament with fifth-place win

WAVERLY, Iowa — East High School's Yareli Morales earned fifth place at the IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament Saturday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Morales defeated Charles City's Kiki Connell by an 8-3 decision in the fifth-place match at 120 pounds.
After neither girl scored in the first period, Morales fell behind in the second period as Connell escaped Morales with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining in the first period, then Connell took down Morales with 49 seconds left.
Morales turned things around quickly, however, with a reversal 9 seconds later and nearly pinned Connell before the end of the second period.
Morales led 5-3 entering the final period, and in the final three minutes, she escaped and had a takedown to record three insurance points.
At 170 pounds, Sioux Central's Morgan Griffin got fourth place, as she lost to Osage's Leah Grimm 12-6.
Grimm scored eight points in the second period, but Griffin had two takedowns that got her four second-period points.
Griffin scored a reversal with 19 seconds left, but Grimm scored a takedown and two nearfall points to avoid Griffin's comeback
Le Mars had two girls still alive in competition on Saturday.
Bulldogs' 132-pounder Isabella Manning won two consolation matches before losing in the fourth round to Elkader Central's Maria Medberry 9-1 major decision.
Brooke Rood, the Bulldogs' 195-pounder, won by fall to place seventh at state. Rood pinned Tia Woeste of Humboldt in 4:58.
BISHOP HEELAN INVITE: Watertown won the tournament at O'Gorman Fieldhouse with 208 team points. Le Mars was the highest finisher among the Siouxland-area teams with a fifth-place finish of 115.5 points.
Westwood finished in sixth with 108 points. Bishop Heelan was ninth (86), Sioux Central was 11th (43) and West was 12th with 37 team points.
Heelan: Heelan's Nick McGowan made it all the way to the 138-pound championship match on Saturday, but McGowan lost to Watertown's Jaxson Waugh by pinfall in 2:58.
McGowan won all three of his matches by fall, all in less than 2 minutes per match.
The Crusaders had two wrestlers — Ethan DeLeon and Mitchel Olson — who ended the day with a win at their home meet.
DeLeon finished third at 126 pounds after pinning Westwood's Jayden Lahmann in 4:37. DeLeon made it as far as the semifinal round where he lost to Lewis Central's Taber Dominguez in a 5-3 tiebreaker.
Olson placed fifth at 132. He won by an 11-1 major decision over Watertown's Jax Kettwig. After losing to Logan-Magnolia's Brady Thompson in the quarterfinal, Olson went on to win the last three matches of the day, two of them by fall.
Jahluv Buchanan (106), Jacob McGowan (120) and Colby Wilmesherr (182) all placed fourth on Saturday.
Le Mars: Bulldogs 285-pounder Justin Otto was the lone Siouxland-area wrestler to win his weight class at the Heelan meet.
Otto defeated Westwood's Jacob Leonard with a 4:39 pin to close out the afternoon.
Otto beat Lo-Ma's Cole Leonard in the semifinal 4-1 and pinned West's Travis Rivera in 80 seconds.
The Bulldogs had three runners-up on the day - Jake Francksen-Small at 160, Colton Hoag at 182 and Brenick Hoppe at 220.
Westwood: Outside of Leonard, the Rebels' next highest finisher on the day was Jackson Dewald at 182.
Dewald won his third-place match in a 5-2 decision over Wilmesherr. Dewald scored three points in a decisive second period.
Sioux Central: The Rebels had two fifth-place finishers: 170-pounder Dave Williams and 195-pounder Dakota Deuschle.
Williams beat Dalton Mohatt of Lewis Central in a pin in 3:08 while Deuschle got a 43-second pin in the fifth-place match.
West: Logan Mannion was the Wolverines' highest wrestler on the podium with a sixth-place finish.
DAKOTA XII TOURNAMENT: Canton won the team portion of the Dakota XII tournament with 197 points at Tea, S.D.
Elk Point-Jefferson was fifth with 115 points, Vermillion eighth 79.5 and Dakota Valley 10th with 33 points.
For Dakota Valley, 113-pounder Jackson Boonstra earned the conference title. He beat Madison's Truman Stoller in sudden victory 5-3 in the title match.
EP-J's top placers were 138-pounder Skyler Swatek and 152-pounder Brody Weavill, who each got second.
Swatek lost to Canton's Kellyn March by fall in 1:16. Weavill lost a 5-3 match to West Central's Landry Knight.
Vermillion came away with a conference champion. Lucus Anglin won the 145 division with a 1:06 pin over Zach McKee of Dell Rapids.
HINTON GETS 3RD AT BURKE INVITATIONAL: The Blackhawks placed third at the Burke Invitational in Omaha, earning 106.5 points.
The two teams that placed ahead of Hinton were Omaha Burke (234) and Omaha Westside (127).
Hinton had eight wrestlers earn first, second or third place in their weight class. The lone champion of his weight class was 195-pounder Derek Anderson. He beat Omaha South's Isaac Martinez in 3:29.
Wyatt Skuodas, Logan Sewell, Kyle Brighton and Teegan Tschampel all placed second.
NORTH PLACES 8TH AT DAVE EWING DUALS: The Stars lost all five duals they competed in on Saturday in Ankeny, Iowa.
Nick Walters won four matches for the Stars, including a 3-1 win over Zach Bitker of Marshalltown to end the day.