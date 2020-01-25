PREP WRESTLING: East's Morales ends girls state tournament with fifth-place win

Olson placed fifth at 132. He won by an 11-1 major decision over Watertown's Jax Kettwig. After losing to Logan-Magnolia's Brady Thompson in the quarterfinal, Olson went on to win the last three matches of the day, two of them by fall.

Jahluv Buchanan (106), Jacob McGowan (120) and Colby Wilmesherr (182) all placed fourth on Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars: Bulldogs 285-pounder Justin Otto was the lone Siouxland-area wrestler to win his weight class at the Heelan meet.

Otto defeated Westwood's Jacob Leonard with a 4:39 pin to close out the afternoon.

Otto beat Lo-Ma's Cole Leonard in the semifinal 4-1 and pinned West's Travis Rivera in 80 seconds.

The Bulldogs had three runners-up on the day - Jake Francksen-Small at 160, Colton Hoag at 182 and Brenick Hoppe at 220.

Westwood: Outside of Leonard, the Rebels' next highest finisher on the day was Jackson Dewald at 182.

Dewald won his third-place match in a 5-2 decision over Wilmesherr. Dewald scored three points in a decisive second period.

Sioux Central: The Rebels had two fifth-place finishers: 170-pounder Dave Williams and 195-pounder Dakota Deuschle.