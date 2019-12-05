PREP WRESTLING: East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton get wins at East tournament

SIOUX CITY — East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up dual victories Thursday night at a triangular hosted by the Black Raiders.
East beat Council Bluffs Jefferson, 51-30. Johnny Gomez got things started with a pin at 132 pounds, as he pinned Poe Hsee in 1 minute, 40 seconds.
Later on in the dual, East's Tamen Brand, Dalton Dwyer and Victor Bird pinned their opponents back-to-back-to-back.
Brand, East's 170-pounder, won in 49 seconds. Dwyer won in 2:35 in the 182-pound match and Victor Bird won in 1:06.
SB-L 60, EAST 12: The Warriors closed out the dual with five consecutive wins by pinfall. 113-pounder Aidan Lambertsen pinned Nick Fehl in 2:34.
Then, Noah Parmelee pinned East's Yareli Morales in 1:43 at the 120-pound match.
Warriors 126-pounder Ty Koedam pinned Sean Steinbach in 29 seconds. Nate Curry and Isaac Bryan closed out the dual with the final two pins.
SB-L 72, JEFFERSON 12: Just like its win over East, the Warriors closed the dual out with four consecutive pins.
Lambertsen started that run, too, with a pin in 1:27.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 66, SPIRIT LAKE 12: CL/G-LR closed out the match with six consecutive wins.
Landen Weiler pinned Edgar Tapia with six seconds left in the second period to start the rally at 145 pounds.
Dylann Van Berkum (170), Dylan Winkel (195) and Lyle Moore (220) each had pins late in the dual.
The two Spirit Lake wins came from 113-pounder Jonathon Burnette in a 1:02 pin, and a pin in 3:05 from 152-pounder Zach Jensen.
SHELDON/SOUTH O'BRIEN 53, CHEROKEE 21: Sheldon/South O'Brien's Osvaldo Ocampo got an 11-9 win in the 113-pound match over Simon Mummert.
Cherokee's Sean Cronin picked up a win by way of pinfall at 182 pounds in 3:07.
S/SOB's Alexis Rodriguez closed out the dual with a 1:12 pin over Dawson Ducommon at 220 pounds.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 46, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 27: After Jaden Clements opened the dual with a win by forfeit, the Generals went on to score 34 straight points.
Jonathan Krogman (126) and Garrett Sarringar (160) bookended the run with pins.
Panthers 170-pounder Kole Reis pinned Issac Molendorp in 54 seconds.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 48, LAWTON-BRONSON 30: The Panthers started out the dual winning five straight matches, all by forfeit.
Then, the Eagles tacked on all 30 of their points in a row, all by way of pinfall.
Brock Mitchell had the longest match of the five, pinning Josh Harvey in 5:49 at 138.
Tanner Hall had the shortest in 32 seconds at 160.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 48, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 27: Damon Schmid closed out a 24-0 run with a pin at 132 pounds over Keegan Van Surksum in 56 seconds.
Carson Seuntjens closed out the dual with a 69-second pin over Braden Spronk at 106 pounds.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 41, LAWTON-BRONSON 24: After trading wins to start out the dual, the Wolfpack closed out the dual scored 30 consecutive points.
One of those wins came by pinfall, and it came in the 182-pound match when Carson Vanderziel got Ryan Ricke in 42 seconds.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 60, LAWTON-BRONSON 6: The Generals had two separate 24-0 runs to distance themselves from the Eagles.