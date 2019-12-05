PREP WRESTLING: East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton get wins at East tournament

Landen Weiler pinned Edgar Tapia with six seconds left in the second period to start the rally at 145 pounds.

Dylann Van Berkum (170), Dylan Winkel (195) and Lyle Moore (220) each had pins late in the dual.

The two Spirit Lake wins came from 113-pounder Jonathon Burnette in a 1:02 pin, and a pin in 3:05 from 152-pounder Zach Jensen.

SHELDON/SOUTH O'BRIEN 53, CHEROKEE 21: Sheldon/South O'Brien's Osvaldo Ocampo got an 11-9 win in the 113-pound match over Simon Mummert.

Cherokee's Sean Cronin picked up a win by way of pinfall at 182 pounds in 3:07.

S/SOB's Alexis Rodriguez closed out the dual with a 1:12 pin over Dawson Ducommon at 220 pounds.

SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 46, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 27: After Jaden Clements opened the dual with a win by forfeit, the Generals went on to score 34 straight points.

Jonathan Krogman (126) and Garrett Sarringar (160) bookended the run with pins.

Panthers 170-pounder Kole Reis pinned Issac Molendorp in 54 seconds.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 48, LAWTON-BRONSON 30: The Panthers started out the dual winning five straight matches, all by forfeit.