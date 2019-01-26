OMAHA, Neb. -- East finished in third place at the Omaha Roncalli Invite on Saturday with 144.5 points. Omaha Creighton Prep won the event with 164 points. South Sioux was eighth with 44.5 points.
East's Sean Heeney won the 120-pound title. He won his first two matches by fall, both in the first period and his first pin was in 31 seconds. His title match against Lincoln Pius X's Luke Andres did get to the second round when Heeney won by fall in 2:20 for the title.
Alex Kleider won his first two matches by fall, the first one being in the first period, and faced Omaha Creighton Prep's Angel Arcos for the title. He won by an 11-5 decision for the 152-pound title.
At 170 pounds, Dylan Harper received a first-round bye and then won by fall in the quarterfinal. He won by major decision in the semifinal and in the title match against Lincoln Pius X's Drake Stuhr, he won by a 6-2 decision.
Also for East, Cole Wilcox was the runner-up at 138 pounds and Tamen Brand was third at 160 pounds.
For South Sioux, Jacob Ngeleka was the runner-up at 285 pounds and Luis Quezada was third at 220 pounds.