VERMILLION, S.D. -- Elk Point-Jefferson finished in seventh place at the Dakota XII Conference tournament on Saturday with 79.5 points. Dakota Valley was 10th with 42 points.
Canton won the Dakota XII with 258.5 points.
EP-J's Drake Peed won the Dakota XII title at 285 pounds. Peed had two byes and then won by fall in the semifinal in 1:23. Peed then won an 11-4 decision over Canton's Zach Richardson for the 285 Dakota XII title.
For Dakota Valley, Collin Becker finished as the runner-up at 170 and Mitchell Kistner was the runner-up at 220. Becker won his semifinal by fall before getting pinned in the title match. Kistner won his semifinal by fall before getting pinned in the title match.