ELK POINT, S.D. -- Elk Point-Jefferson beat Viborg-Hurley and Dakota Valley to go 2-0 on Thursday.
EP-J beat Viborg-Hurley 55-12. Joseph Weis (120), Ben Swatek (126), Skyler Swatek (132), Brody Weavill (145) and Drake Peed (285) all won by fall and Jacob Gale (113) won by major decision.
The Huskies beat Dakota Valley 58-12. Weis and Peed both won by fall and Gale won by major decision. For Dakota Valley, Mitchell Kistner (220) won by fall.
Dakota Valley lost to Viborg-Hurley 42-12. Collin Becker (170) and Kistner each won by fall in the loss.