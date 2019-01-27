POCAHONTAS, Iowa -- GTRA won the Lynn Moody Invite with 257.5 points, well ahead of second place Alta-Aurelia, which scored 140 points. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn was seventh with 51 points.
GTRA's Cade Stearns won the 113-pound title. He won the title by tech fall over A-A's Tyler Peterson, 19-2.
Justin Buettner won the 126-pound title for the Titans. He won the title by fall in 47 seconds over South Hamilton's Justin Wilson.
At 132 pounds for the Titans, Hunter Naig won his 132-pound semifinal in sudden victory and then pinned HMS' Chase Verbrugge in 3:31 for the title.
GTRA's Brett Triggs won the 138-pound title. He won his semifinal by fall and then pinned West Bend-Mallard's Caleb Fehr in 59 seconds.
Lucas Hoffman won the 152-pound title for the Titans. He won his semifinal by fall and then won an 18-5 major decision over West Bend-Mallard's Hunter Jergerns.
At 170 pounds for the Titans, Tanner Murray won his semifinal at 170 pound by fall and then won a 5-4 decision over South Hamilton's Landon Stolee for the title.
GTRA's Carter Murray won the 182-pound title. Murray won his semifinal by fall and then pinned South Hamilton's Nathan Wilson in 1:42 for the title.
Cade Steelman won the 220-pound title for the Titans. He won his semifinal by fall and then pinned HMS' Dalton Lode in 5:51 for the title.
Also for the Titans, Monte Matthew was the runner-up at 120, Conner Jensen was the runner up at 145 and Blake Miller was the runner-up at 195. Nate Bochmann finished in third at 285.
For A-A, Schade Larson won the 120-pound title. He pinned Matthews in 5:17 for the title.
At 195 for A-A, Alex De Roos won the title. He won by fall in the semifinal and then pinned Miller in 1:28 in the title match.
Nick Gaes won the 285-pound title for the Warriors. He won his semifinal by fall and then pinned Pocahontas Area's Dane Johnson in 58 seconds for the title.
Also for the Warriors, Tytan Kolpin was the runner-up at 106.
EAST SAC FOURTH AT AUDUBON: East Sac County finished in fourth place at the Wheeler Invitational on Saturday with 104 points. Logan-Magnolia won the Invite with 273 points.
East Sac County's Nathan Thomsen won the 132-pound title and improved to 24-1 on the season. Thomsen won by fall in the semifinal and pinned Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire in the title match in 40 seconds.
Dawson Mack won the 138-pound title for the Raiders. He won his first round match by major decision and won by fall in the semifinal. He won by an 11-2 major decision over Missouri Valley's Quinten Vogel in the title match.
Also for the Raiders, Garret Bruce was second at 170 pounds.
MVAOCOU 6TH AT EAST MILLS: MVAOCOU scored 79 points and finished in sixth at the East Mills Invitational on Saturday. Interstate 35 won the Invite with 297.5 ponits.
For the Rams, Cameron O'Connell was the runner-up at 126 pounds. Sam Wagner (120) and Hunter Ritter (145) both finished in third place.
WEST MONONA-WHITING GOES 2-2 AT SCC DUALS: West Monona-Whiting beat St. Edmond 48-12 and Lawton-Bronson 42-30 at the South Central Calhoun Duals on Saturday and lost to Gilbert 63-15 and SCC 52-18. Lawton-Bronson lost all four of its duals.
In the Spartans win against Lawton-Bronson, all of West Monona-Whiting's points came via forfeit. For the Eagles, Cody Feddersen (182) and Jacob Rader (220) each won by fall.
In the Spartans win over St. Edmond, Nathan Carrigan (152), Devin Monahan (160) and Adam Parr (170) all won by fall.
In the loss to Gilbert, Seth Watson (145) won by decision.
In the loss to SCC, Watson won by fall.
Gilbert beat Lawton-Bronson 70-4. Matt Peters (120) won by major decision for the Eagles.
SCC beat the Eagles 71-12. Peters won by fall.
St. Edmond beat Lawton-Bronson 27-24. All of the Eagles wins were by forfeit.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 9TH at HAWKEYE 10: Denison-Schleswig scored 32 points and finished in 10th place at the Hawkeye 10 Conference tournament on Saturday. Atlantic won the meet with 224 points.
For the Monarchs, Avery Zenk finished in fourth place at 195 pounds.