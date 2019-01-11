HULL — Bishop Heelan had a 15-9 lead on Western Christian and rattled off five straight match wins to pull away. The Crusaders went on to win the dual 51-21 over Western Christian on Thursday.
Tristan Mulder had a 6-2 decision win at 170 pounds for Western Christian when Heelan got a win by forfeit and a 3-1 decision at 195 by Colin Hubbel for a 15-3 advantage.
Western Christian got a win by forfeit at 220 and Heelan then got four straight wins by forfeit and a pin by Robert Cooper at 126 pounds to go up 45-9.
Western Christian got two wins by forfeit and Heelan got another win by forfeit to win 51-21.