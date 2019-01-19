SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan scored 205 points to win its own tournament by 23 points on Saturday at West High School. Lewis Central was the runner-up with 182 points.
Le Mars finished in fourth place with 165.5 points, East was fifth with 144 points, Westwood was sixth with 138.5 points, North was seventh with 120 points, South Sioux was eighth with 100 points and West was 10th with 44 points.
The Crusaders had five individuals win titles. Mitchell Joines won his first two matches by fall and won his semifinal by decision. Joines won the 132-pound title match by a 6-2 decision.
At 138 pounds, Brennan Todd received a first-round by and then won his next two matches by fall. Todd won the title match by fall in 2:51.
Nick McGowan received a first-round bye at 145 and then won the quarterfinal by fall. He won his semifinal by decision and pinned Westwood's Francisco Rohner in 3:25 in the title match.
At 195 pounds, Dawson Fenton received a first round bye and won his quarterfinal by fall. He advanced on a decision and then pinned Le Mars' Brennick Hoppe in 4:35 in the title match.
Kobe Clayborne received a first-round bye at 285 pounds and won his next two matches by fall. Clayborne pinned Westwood's Trenton Dirks in 1:31 in the title match.
Heelan's Luke Martin was the runner-up at 160, Frank Vondrak was the runner-up at 170 and Colby Wilmesherr was the runner-up at 182.
For Le Mars, Jake Francksen-Small won the 152 title. He won his first match by fall, his second by tech fall and his semifinal by fall. He faced East's Alex Kleider for the 152 title and pulled out a 3-1 decision. He was won of three title winners for the Bulldogs.
At 170, Colton Hoag received a first round by and won his quarterfinal by fall and his semifinal by decision. Hoag's title match against Vondrak went to overtime and Hoag won with a takedown in the extra period for a 7-5 victory.
Travis Theisen received a first-round bye at 220 and then won by fall in his next two matches. He won the 220-pound title with a 7-3 decision over South Sioux City's Luis Quezada.
For North, Nick Walters received a first-round bye and then won his quarterfinal by major decision. He won by fall in the semifinal. His title match at 120 pounds against South Sioux's Peyton Martinez went to overtime. Walters won in the tie-breaker round, 6-1.