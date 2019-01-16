MOVILLE, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan split its two duals on Tuesday as did Woodbury Central. Heeland beat Woodbury Central 40-27 and lost to Logan-Magnolia 45-36. Woodbury Central beat Logan-Magnolia 36-31.
Woodbury Central went up 12-3 on Heelan after a pin by Seth Stamm at 160 pounds. Heelan then got a pin by Luke Martin at 170 pounds and then got back-to-back decisions at 182 and 195. Dawson Fenton won by major decision at 220, Kobe Clayborne won by fall at 285 and another decision at 106 gave Heelan a 28-12 advantage.
Beau Klingsmith got a pin at 113 pounds for Woodbury Central and a decision at 120 got the Wildcats within 28-21. Heelan put the match away with back-to-back pins by Robert Cooper and Mitchell Joines at 126 and 120, respectively.
Brennan Todd won by fall at 138 for Heelan to start the dual against Logan-Magnolia when L-M got back-to-back pins at 145 and 152. Heelan then got four straight pins from Martin, Frank Vondrak, Colby Wilmesherr and Fenton for a 30-12 lead.
Logan-Magnolia then won six of the last seven matches - four by fall, one by tech fall and one by major decision to get the win. Heelan's last win was a pin by Clayborne.
Logan-Magnolia went up 12-0 on Woodbury Central when Nate Monahan and Wade Mitchell got back-to-back pins at 145 and 152, respectively. After back-to-back decisions at 160 and 170, Jim Moss got a pin at 182 and Ty Dennison won by fall at 195 as the Wildcats went up 30-12.
Logan-Magnolia got back-to-back pins at 220 and 285. Then a major decision at 106, a decision at 113 and a win by forfeit put Logan-Magnolia up 31-30. Brackett Lock won by fall at 126 pounds to give Woodbury Central the 36-31 victory.