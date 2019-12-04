PREP WRESTLING: Hinton wins two at home triangular

HINTON, Iowa — The Hinton High School wrestling team won two duals Tuesday at its home triangular that involved West and Lawton-Bronson.

The Blackhawks beat the Wolverines 64-18, then beat the Eagles 61-3.

Hinton scored 28 consecutive points in the win against West, including pins by Teagan Tschampel at 160 pounds, Issac Richter at 170 and Tristan Lundy at 182.

Tschampel and Lundy got their pinfalls in the first period while Richter needed 4 minutes, 18 seconds to earn his pin.

West, however, then won three straight matches. Wolverines 220-pounder Logan Mannion pinned Garrett Divis in 5:50, then Luis Cota and Tytan Webb won by forfeits.

Logan Sewell ended the dual with a pin over Hunter McHugh in the 145-pound match.

West beat L-B 54-18.

Kaleb Johnson, Noah Thooft Jaxon Howe and Jacob Rader all pinned their Eagles counterparts en route for the Wolverines win.

In the dual among Lawton-Bronson and Hinton, Eagles 138-pounder Brock Mitchell earned a 5-0 win over Jack Wolff, but the Blackhawks took control of the rest.

Tschampel, Richter and Lundy all got pins in less than 2 minutes.