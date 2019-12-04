PREP WRESTLING: Hinton wins two at home triangular

HINTON, Iowa — The Hinton High School wrestling team won two duals Tuesday at its home triangular that involved West and Lawton-Bronson.
The Blackhawks beat the Wolverines 64-18, then beat the Eagles 61-3.
Hinton scored 28 consecutive points in the win against West, including pins by Teagan Tschampel at 160 pounds, Issac Richter at 170 and Tristan Lundy at 182.
Tschampel and Lundy got their pinfalls in the first period while Richter needed 4 minutes, 18 seconds to earn his pin.
West, however, then won three straight matches. Wolverines 220-pounder Logan Mannion pinned Garrett Divis in 5:50, then Luis Cota and Tytan Webb won by forfeits.
Logan Sewell ended the dual with a pin over Hunter McHugh in the 145-pound match.
West beat L-B 54-18.
Kaleb Johnson, Noah Thooft Jaxon Howe and Jacob Rader all pinned their Eagles counterparts en route for the Wolverines win.
In the dual among Lawton-Bronson and Hinton, Eagles 138-pounder Brock Mitchell earned a 5-0 win over Jack Wolff, but the Blackhawks took control of the rest.
Tschampel, Richter and Lundy all got pins in less than 2 minutes.
CHEROKEE 43, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 33: Brenden Fisch and Dawson Ducommon earned late-dual wins to hold off the Dutchmen on Tuesday.
Fisch got a 16-2 win at 170 pounds, then Ducommon won 2-0 at 220 over Jesus Salcedo.
WEST SIOUX 64, ALTA-AURELIA 24: Jose Rodriguez, Braden Graff and Adam Allard pinned their opponents to get the win over the Warriors.
Rodriguez, the Falcons' 285-pounder, pinned Nate Weflen in 52 seconds, then Graff pinned Aidan Schumacher at 113 in 1:02.
Allard, who wrestles at 126 pounds, pinned Isaiah Powers in 1:13.
All 24 of the Warriors' pins came by way of pinfall. Alex DeRoos, Brandon Mier, Kaden Schulenberg and Tyler Peterson each pinned their opponent in the second period or sooner.
WEST SIOUX 60, RIDGE VIEW 21: Rodridguez, Graff, Seth Salker and Dillon Lynott got pins en route to the dual win.
Salker's pin closed out the night for the Falcons, as the 160-pounder needed 1:21 to beat Brody Lillefloren.
Ridge View's Lucas Else pinned Drayven Kraft in the final second of the second period, which was one of three pinfalls for the Raptors.