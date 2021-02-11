PREP WRESTLING: Indianola beats Le Mars in Class 3A regional duals

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Le Mars High School wrestling team lost on Wednesday in the first round of a Class 3A regional dual to Indianola, 55-12, in Fort Dodge.
After losing the first three matches to the Indians, Bulldogs 152-pounder Jackson Sudtelgte won by pinfall over Clayton Gibson in 3 minutes, 7 seconds.
SIOUX CITY — When Le Mars High School first entered the Missouri River Conference last year,…
The meet started with the 132-pound match.
Le Mars didn't earn a win until the end of the dual, as 126-pounder Daniel Hinds pinned Indianola's Malachi Thomsen in 2:53.
Indianola advanced to the regional final against Fort Dodge, where the Dodgers defeated the Indians 42-26.